Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom tickets are officially on sale. Universal Pictures has finally released pre-sale tickets for the highly-anticipated sequel, which arrives in theaters on June 22 and looks to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer movie season. That being the case, if you want to be at one of the first showings on opening weekend it might be wise to grab your tickets sooner rather than later, before they go extinct.

The announcement was made via several videos posted to social media featuring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard alerting fans that tickets are now available. Depending on your level of excitement and commitment, AMC is hosting a Jurassic World double feature that will start in the afternoon at 3 pm with the first movie and will roll right into Jurassic World 2. Those who attend the double feature will be given an exclusive poster and will be treated to some exclusive content, but exactly what content that will be hasn't been revealed.

If you regularly buy tickets through Fandango, you may want to look into getting your tickets through them and signing up for their Fandango VIP service, which is free. Members will earn double VIP+ Points for every Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ticket purchase through Sunday, June 3. These Points can be redeemed for discounts and free stuff via Fandango's family of businesses. These items include movie tickets, digital movies and TV shows and merchandise. Through Sunday, Jurassic World 2 ticket buyers will earn 300 Points per ticket. Fans buying two tickets for the sequel this weekend will get a $6 reward that they can use toward future movie ticket purchases on Fandango, or digital movie purchases and rentals on FandangoNOW, or movie merchandise on Fandango FanShop.

J.A. Bayona directs this time around from a script written by Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as Owen and Claire, with B.D. Wong back as Dr. Henry Wu and Jeff Goldblum making his return as Dr. Ian Malcolm. The cast also includes James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall and Isabella Sermon. In this sequel, Owen and Claire have to rescue the dinosaurs from Isla Nublar thanks to an impending volcanic eruption that threatens to wipe out the island. Things go south, resulting in dinosaurs loose on the mainland and a dangerous new hybrid to deal with in the form of the Indoraptor.

If you're feeling any hesitation about buying tickets, the movie recently held its world premiere in Spain and the early buzz has been positive, for whatever that may be worth. Jurassic World made a staggering $1.67 billion worldwide in 2015 and the sequel looks to do big business as well, as it's tracking for an opening weekend as high as $150 million. With that in mind, it's no wonder that Universal Pictures has already announced Jurassic World 3 for June 2021, which will see Colin Trevorrow returning to the director's chair to finish what he started.