The original T-Rex, aka Rexy, from Jurassic Park has been in the franchise for nearly 30 years leading many to speculate if the upcoming Jurassic World 2 will kill her off. Chris Pratt, J.A. Bayona, and Colin Trevorrow have all promised a darker movie this time around and killing off one of the franchise's most beloved characters would definitely fall into the dark category, eliciting tears from long-time fans. Jurassic World 2 hits theaters on June 22nd, 2018 and it just might see the end of the iconic Tyrannosaurus Rex, leaving room for a new dinosaur to take over the reins.

According to JurassicWorld.com, Rexy was born either in late 1989 or early 1990 and she has made appearances in the original novel by Michael Crichton and was featured heavily in the first Jurassic Park movie. Rexy has also shown up in other forms of media including video games, trading cards, and clothing as well as Jurassic World and she has been confirmed to show up in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, revealed in the trailer during the intense volcano explosion on Isla Nubar. It is assumed that Rexy survives the blast as she is later seen on a giant truck where Own (Chris Pratt) says, "This is gonna be awesome," and looks into Rexy's eye.

Rexy may have taken on too much damage from the volcano blast and subsequent move, but that isn't clear at this time. We do know that the trailer and TV spots for Jurassic World 2 all take place within the first 45-minutes of the movie, so it seems likely that Rexy will be in a decent portion of the movie. However, Rexy could meet her end during an intense battle with the Baryonyx, the newcomer to the big screen that has shown up in books before and other pieces of the franchise. The Baryonyx is said to have twice as many teeth as a T-Rex and isn't weakened like Rexy, so this seems like the most plausible way for her to die.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is also the second installment within a trilogy, which is traditionally when darker elements come into play. Star Wars fans weren't sure if Han Solo died during the final events of The Empire Strikes Back and Rexy may see the same fate, but might not come back at all. The Dark Knight is the second in the trilogy and it's darker and grittier than its predecessor, with a few deaths. Rexy is the King (or Queen) of the Jurassic Park and it seems only fitting that the symbol of the kingdom could meet her demise in a movie called Fallen Kingdom. She will more than likely go head-to-head with the Baryonyx and die saving the humans. But remember, none of this has been confirmed in anyway and is just fan speculation at this point in time.

Though many fans don't want to see the end of Rexy, Jurassic World 2 might be the perfect place to do so. Many thought that the final scene of Jurassic World was the last time that we'd ever see her on the big screen again, but that is obviously not true. Rexy is damaged in the trailers for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and it really looks like she won't make it to the final installment in the trilogy. You can check out the trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom below, courtesy of Universal Pictures' YouTube channel and see for yourself.