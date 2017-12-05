Rexy is awake! The iconic T-Rex from the original Jurassic Park is back in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. And this time she's coming face to face with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the third teaser for the big trailer release this Thursday. It's pretty great, but what is Universal doing to us?

Universal is attempting to build up hype for its impending Fallen Kingdom trailer later this week. And perhaps it's overkill. When Avengers: Infinity War arrived, there was no teaser. Instead, Marvel gave the world an MCU recap promising the full trailer the next day. And when the first Infinity War footage arrived all at once, it literally blew the roof off the collective internet and went onto become the highest viewed trailer of all-time.

Jurassic World 2 is killing some of its momentum by releasing footage in 15 second chunks. And apparently we'll get one more of these tomorrow. When it's all said and done, that's nearly two minutes of footage before the first trailer arrives. Are these all scenes that won't be included in the trailer? That would be awesome. But if the trailer arrives with all of this footage in tact, it could be a disappointment to fans who are awaiting something monumental.

The great thing about this latest footage is that it gives us another look at Rexy. She's been tranquilized and is ready for transport. Chris Pratt's Owen Grady looks at the magnificent beast and declares, 'Awesome!' And it is, considering this ain't no CGI dinosaur.

One of the biggest fan complaints when it came to reviving Jurassic Park with Jurassic World is that the 2015 release used too much CGI. The filmmakers have promised fans that won't be the case with Fallen Kingdom. And here, we're looking at an animatronic T-Rex that dates all the way back to Steven Spielberg's original 90s classic. She looks ready to wake up and cause havoc.

Yesterday's new footage gave us our first look at a new dinosaur, who appeared to be loose in the sewers, terrorizing Bryce Dallas Howard and Justice Smith. Producer Colin Trevorrow confirmed this slobbery-mouthed dino is the never-before-seen on the big screen fan favorite from Michael Crichton's original novel, the Baryonyx. It is one of several new dinosaurs coming in Jurassic World 2. Just don't hint that there are human-dinosaur hybrids in the movie. That could rankle some of the more hardcore fans in ways you can't imagine.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom reteams Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard with executive producers Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow. The ensemble cast includes James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, while BD Wong and Jeff Goldblum are reprising their earlier roles from the franchise. J.A. Bayona is directing this latest big dinosaur adventure from a script written by Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow and its co-writer, Derek Connolly. Take a look at the latest footage from Universal Pictures.