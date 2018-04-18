A brand new trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has arrived. The Jurassic Park franchise was revived a few years ago with the first Jurassic World, after the third installment put the series to bed for 14 years. Seeing a fully-functioning dinosaur Disneyland appealed to viewers all around the world and now, we're just a few months away from seeing the next installment. While this movie may run the risk of seeming a bit obligatory to some, it certainly looks as though this will be quite a bit different, in that it will be much scarier and will be bringing dinosaurs to the mainland.

Director J.A. Bayona has a history with horror, having directed The Orphanage, as well as a couple of episodes of Penny Dreadful. Based on this new Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom footage, it looks very much like he's bringing those sensibilities to this movie. While dinosaurs eating people always comes with a certain amount of terror, Jurassic World definitely had much more of an action/adventure feel to it. With shots of that Indoraptor in the little girl's bedroom and the Mosasaurus loose in the ocean, there's a lot more straight-up scary going on here.

Colin Trevorrow, director of Jurassic World, returns as an executive producer and co-writer for Jurassic World 2. He wrote the script with his frequent collaborator Derek Connolly. Universal has already announced that Jurassic World 3 is set to arrive in theaters on June 11, 2021. In addition to co-writing the script for the finale of this new trilogy with franchise newcomer Emily Carmichael, Trevorrow will return to the director's chair once more. Point being, Fallen Kingdom will leave the door wide open for the narrative to continue, but it's not clear just how that's going to play out. We know for sure that the volcanic eruption is going to force the dinosaurs off of Isla Nublar. So maybe we're heading for something like Dawn of the Planet of the Dinosaurs here.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing respectively in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, with B.D. Wong also back as Dr. Henry Wu and Jeff Goldblum reprising his role as Ian Malcolm. The cast also includes Ted Levine, James Cromwell, Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith and Geraldine Chaplin. Sadly, Laura Dern, as far as we know, isn't going to cameo as Ellie Sattler, but her return has been possibly teased for Jurassic World 3.

Jurassic World grossed $1.67 billion at the worldwide box office, making it one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. So it's no surprise that we're getting this sequel. The question is, can it possibly do as well at the box office? And, more importantly for moviegoers, can it actually be good? We'll know soon enough, as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom arrives in theaters on June 22. Be sure to check out the brand new trailer, courtesy of Universal Pictures, for yourself below.