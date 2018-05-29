A new IMAX poster for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has been revealed and it may be the best one we've seen yet. This exclusive IMAX poster for the highly-anticipated sequel highlights one of the best moments from the trailer, featuring Rexy, the famed T-rex from the original Jurassic Park, taking a bite at some poor sap who is climbing up a ladder on a helicopter in the rain. Based on what we've seen in the trailer, it doesn't look like things will end particularly well for this guy, but it may make for one heck of a fun moment as far as moviegoers are concerned.

So far, other posters for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom have been heavily photoshopped and are trying to cram in an awful lot. The main theatrical poster also features Rexy, but highlights the impending volcanic eruption set to take place on Isla Nublar, which threatens the existence of the dinosaurs who were left there in the wake of the events of Jurassic World. This poster takes a slightly more minimal approach, at least in terms of overall scale, but that works in its favor.

In addition to the newly revealed IMAX poster, Universal Pictures has also released another TV spot for the latest entry in the Jurassic Park franchise, showcasing even more new footage. As with previous trailers and TV spots, the new hybrid Indoraptor is heavily being teased here. Both the poster and the TV spot make it clear that the franchise is moving away from the island, with the poster boasting the tagline "the park is gone" and Rafe Spall's character opening up the new footage with the line, "the island is in the past." Dinosaurs are going to be making their way to the mainland this time around and it's not likely they're going to be returned to Isla Nublar, or any other island for that matter, once this movie is over with.

Jurassic World 3 has already been announced, which will see Colin Trevorrow, who serves as co-writer and executive producer of the upcoming sequel, returning to the director's chair after helming the first Jurassic World. So the door will be left open for at least one more movie following this summer's sequel. J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls) directs this time around. The movie recently held its world premiere in Spain and the reactions thus far have been mostly positive.

A few Twitter reactions are one thing, but will critics actually buy into what this movie is selling? That remains to be seen. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return, alongside B.D. Wong and Jeff Goldblum, who is back as Dr. Ian Malcolm. The cast also includes Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Toby Jones, Ted Levine and James Cromwell. Be sure to check out the new IMAX poster and TV spot for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, courtesy of Universal Pictures, for yourself below.