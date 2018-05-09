We have some more new footage from Jurassic World 2, and it's becoming increasingly crazy. It's difficult to tell at this point if this movie is actually going to be a satisfying entry in the long-running franchise, but it's evident that director J.A. Bayona went all out for this one, as evidenced by this new footage. Case in point, we have a T-Rex, the most fearsome dinosaur, coming face-to-face with the king of the jungle, a lion. Let them fight.

While this new Jurassic World 2 TV spot doesn't necessarily suggest that Rexy is going to fight this unsuspecting lion, who appears to be in a zoo on the mainland, it's a crazy image and one that gets to the heart of what this movie is probably going to be. This new footage also features quite a bit of narration from Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm, who will only have a minor role in the movie but has been featured heavily in the marketing. Given the love fans have for the character, that's not at all surprising.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom takes place four years after the events of the previous movie. A volcanic eruption threatens the dinosaurs still inhabiting Isla Nublar, following the closing of the park. Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen (Chris Pratt) mount a rescue mission, which goes terribly wrong. That results in dinosaurs getting loose on the mainland. This is something that was explored in The Lost World: Jurassic Park, but it's clear based on the more recent footage we've seen that this movie is going to explore that concept on a much larger scale. As Pratt says in the new TV spot, "We're not on an island anymore."

This entry in the Jurassic Park franchise is also going to further explore the idea of hybrid dinosaurs, which was introduced in the first Jurassic World. This time, we're going to see the Indoraptor, which was teased at the end of the last movie. This creature has also been featured heavily in the marketing so far and is present in this new footage. Colin Trevorrow, who directed Jurassic World and co-wrote this movie, recently said that Jurassic World 3, which he is returning to direct, won't feature any hybrid dinosaurs. So however it gets sorted out, that whole plot thread will resolve in this movie.

While there are a great many questions about what we're going to see in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which arrives in theaters on June 22, we know that they're leaving the door open for at least one more movie, which will arrive in 2021. Universal is betting big on this movie, which makes sense, given the tremendous success of Jurassic World at the box office. We'll have to see if that bet pays off this summer. Be sure to check out the new Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom TV spot, courtesy of the Universal Pictures YouTube channel, for yourself below.