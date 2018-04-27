A new TV spot for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has arrived online. The fifth installment in the Jurassic Park franchise is just a couple of months away now and Universal is really starting to pump up the public awareness for the massive blockbuster. 2015's Jurassic World managed to totally rejuvenate the franchise after taking a break for 14 years and the studio is looking to capitalize on that in a big way. This latest footage, though brief, is action-packed and further teases big changes for the franchise are on the way.

The final full-length trailer for Jurassic World 2 helped lay out the plot much more. Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen (Chris Pratt) have plans to help save some of the dinosaurs from Isla Nublar. However, some seedy figures have their own plans, as it's clear they're going to use these dinosaurs as weapons and sell them on the black market. That's going to bring dinosaurs in close proximity with humans in the real world on a much larger scale than seen previously in The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

This new TV trailer expands upon those ideas a bit. We see some more of the volcanic eruption that is threatening Isla Nublar and the site that once was home to the dino-filled theme park. We also get another version of the tagline featured on the poster in the form of, "the park is in the past." This new Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom also doubles down on the idea that the dinosaurs are coming to the mainland and that they may be there to stay. As Owen says in the spot, "If we don't shut this down, everything changes." We also get a couple of shots of the new Indoraptor, the latest genetically modified hybrid that is said to be the deadliest creature that ever walked the Earth.

For a 30-second spot, this packs in a lot of new footage and, if nothing else, promises that Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is going to have plenty of action in it. Whether or not it will actually make for a satisfying sequel remains to be seen. One thing that will surely please fans is the fact that we are going to see more practical dinosaur effects than were featured in Jurassic World. Producer Frank Marshall recently stated that this movie will feature the most animatronic dinosaurs since the original Jurassic Park. So we've got that to look forward to.

J.A. Bayona directs this entry in the franchise. Colin Trevorrow, who directed Jurassic World, co-wrote the sequel with Derek Connolly and will return to the director's chair for Jurassic World 3, which has already been announced for a June 2021 release date. Trevorrow recently teased that the third installment will be closer to Steven Spielberg's original movie, calling it a "science thriller." Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom arrives in theaters on June 22. Be sure to check out the brand new TV spot, courtesy of Universal Pictures, for yourself below.