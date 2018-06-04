Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, in collaboration with Amazon, announced today that the largest "delivery" in Amazon's history was made to The Grove in Los Angeles on May 30, escorted by a Jeep Wrangler motorcade.

The massive box-40' L x 14' 9" H x 14' W-is now on display. Fallen Kingdom stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard were on hand to unveil the Jurassic-sized surprise. The unveiled content(s) of the growling package will be on display until June 10. Fans can follow the mystery on social with #amazonfindsaway, as well as get tickets to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which arrives in theaters on June 22.

"Alexa, ask Jurassic World what's inside the box..."

From now until the big reveal, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom fans can get clues to the mystery inside the giant package when they ask any Alexa-enabled device: "Alexa, ask Jurassic World what's inside the box." The Jurassic World Revealed skill will then connect you with someone who can give more information on the source of all the noise... On June 22, players can return to play an interactive audio experience, in the Jurassic World Revealed skill for Amazon Alexa, from Universal and Earplay.