The release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is just around the corner and in order to hype up the movie, Universal is releasing a series of behind the scenes videos featuring star Chris Pratt talking to members of the cast and crew during the making of Jurassic World 2. This week, the star talks with makeup artist Vivian Baker, as well as his new co-stars Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda.

The videos offer a window into just how much goes into making a Jurassic Park movie. The makeup video brings up potential continuity issues that can take place if the makeup isn't just right from shot to shot. And since these movies are often shot out of order, that can be quite tricky. That is just one minor detail in a sea of details that must be paid attention to when it comes to a movie of this size. The chat with Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda is more laid back, as Chris Pratt is just asking them about their history with the franchise as fans. Even if you aren't totally interested in seeing what went on during the making of Jurassic World 2, seeing Pratt be charming as ever doesn't hurt anything.

Stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as Owen and Claire from the first Jurassic World. Executive producers Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow also return for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. They are joined this time around by co-stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall and Isabella Sermon, with B.D. Wong and Jeff Goldblum reprising their roles as Dr. Henry Wu and Ian Malcolm respectively.

The sequel is directed by J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls) and written by Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, with co-writer Derek Connolly. Producers Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley once again partner with Spielberg and Trevorrow for this installment. Belén Atienza joins the team as a producer. Universal is releasing the highly-anticipated sequel, which takes place four years after the events of the last movie, on June 22. Get ready for volcanic eruptions, more hybrid dinosaurs, more animatronics and lots of dino action on the mainland alongside some unsuspecting humans.

Jurassic World, which revived the franchise after a 14-year absence, went on to gross $1.67 billion at the global box office, making it one of the highest-grossing movies ever. Universal has already announced Jurassic World 3 for June 11, 2021, with Colin Trevorrow returning to direct. That may seem a bit premature, but given how well the first movie in this new trilogy did, it's not terribly surprising. So that means the door will be left wide open for at least one more installment by the time the credits roll on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Be sure to check out the new Jurassic Journal videos, courtesy of Universal Pictures, for yourself below.