Jurassic World 2 unleashed a brand-new trailer yesterday during the Super Bowl, featuring new footage. Today, they have taken the promotional game up a notch with the debut of the Dinosaur Protection Group website. Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing is the one behind this website, and it's perfect for fans to obsess over before Fallen Kingdom hits theaters this summer. The website is definitely a lot more lighthearted than the terrifying trailer that we were treated to yesterday with the dinosaur nightmares.

The mission statement for the Dinosaur Protection Group declares that it's "dedicated to establishing and protecting the rights of all living dinosaurs." The aim of the DPG is to ultimately protect the dinosaurs that humans engineered and brought back into the world. The statement reads.

"Dinosaurs are not ours to experiment upon or exploit for entertainment or financial gain. Though we brought them back to existence, we do not thereby claim the right to assume control of them."

From the trailer, Isla Nublar will not be a suitable place to keep the dinosaurs. This might explain why we see Rexy in a truck and a dinosaur creeping around in a child's bedroom at night.

The website for the Dinosaur Protection Group has quite a bit of information what's really just a commercial for Jurassic World 2. Aside from the mission statement, there's also a reports section that details the cloning of dinosaurs going back to 1986 and mentions that several species have started to go extinct. Additionally there's also a section dedicated to volcano watch and seismic activity, obviously leading up to the giant explosion that we'll see when the movie opens.

The site even started social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, all of which have thousands of followers since they launched this morning. It's really a brilliant piece of marketing and fans can expect to get lost for around an hour exploring the Dinosaur Protection Group's website. Like the new Westworld site that was also launched today, it seems that it will be updated a few times before Jurassic World 2 hits theaters. At this time, there's only one blog entry by Claire Dearing with more expected to follow over the course of the next few months.

Jurassic World 2 hits theaters on June 22nd and it's one of the most anticipated movies of 2018. The trailer that was released yesterday was the most watched out of all of the epic trailers that were shown yesterday according to reports. Solo: A Star Wars Story and Infinity War dominated talk on social media, but Jurassic World 2 was the most watched out of anything that came out of the big game. The hype is there, but will the movie deliver at the box office? We'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, you can go help the dinosaurs over at the DinosaurProtectionGroup.com.