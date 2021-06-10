Rumors, but mostly just online hope, regarding a Jurassic World / Fast & Furious crossover have heated up recently. Now, Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow has weighed in on the proposed concept. At the very least, the filmmaker wants to keep the memes coming.

Recently, it was revealed that a five-minute preview of Jurassic World 3 will be attached to IMAX screenings of F9, aka Fast & Furious 9, when it hits theaters later this month. During an interview in honor of the news, Colin Trevorrow was asked about the potential crossover between the two mega franchises. At this stage, Trevorrow hasn't heard anything but he loves to observe the internet taking the ball and running with it. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I don't want to say anything because then the memes will stop. Reality is just not as much fun. I mean, have I ever heard anything about a franchise crossover? Of course not. But do I enjoy seeing people take it really seriously on Twitter? I do. So, let's just keep having fun with the what-ifs."

In reality, this crossover makes far more sense for one franchise compared to the other. Yes, the Jurassic franchise is preposterous at times but dating back to the original Jurassic Park in 1993, they have tried to keep it grounded, at least somewhat, in science and a world that feels real. While Fast & Furious started as a street racing crime flick, it has ascended to become a globe-trotting, wild and implausible action behemoth. Case in point, Fast & Furious 9 will see members of the Fast Family going to space. In a car. One is, by design, more ridiculous than the other.

Just about anything goes in Fast & Furious at this point. Dinosaurs? Sure! But that might put the Jurassic World series in silly territory that it can't come back from. That having been said, it's easy to see from the perspective of Universal Pictures why a Jurassic World Meets Fast & Furious Crossover might be worth doing. To date, the Jurassic franchise has earned more than $5 billion at the global box office. Fast & Furious sits at $6.1 billion and counting. There are huge audiences for both of these universes around the world. If a sensible (relatively speaking) story could be cooked up to, in theory, unite Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto and Blue the velociraptor, quite a bit of money could be made.

The certainty, in both cases, is that neither franchise is getting ready to hang it up. Fast & Furious 10 is already in the works and will be split into two parts, with the second chapter set to conclude the main series. But further spin-offs are in the works, such as Hobbs & Shaw 2. Jurassic World: Dominion, meanwhile, will conclude this current trilogy. However, producer Frank Marshall has referred to it as the start of a "new era." So new movies and/or TV shows will follow.F9 races into theaters on June 25. Jurassic World: Dominion is set to hit theaters on June 10, 2022. This news comes to us via Empire.