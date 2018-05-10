The Jurassic Park ride at Universal Studios Hollywood is about to be extinct. The park just announced that a new Jurassic World ride will be opening at the park next year, replacing the beloved attraction based on Steven Spielberg's 1993 classic. Those who want to take in the attraction will still have the chance to do so, but the ride is officially closing on September 3.

This news may come as a bit of a bummer for those who love Jurassic Park - The Ride, but this is a move that makes a great deal of sense. The attraction first opened in 1996 and, at the time, the technology was cutting edge. However, though it is still quite popular, the ride has shown its age a bit and could use a bit of an upgrade. Not to mention that Jurassic World became one of the highest-grossing movies ever upon its release and may be more familiar to younger fans. Plus, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set to arrive in theaters next month, with Jurassic World 3 already announced for June of 2021. It makes sense for the park to brand the ride with the current franchise.

But what can fans expect from the ride? It sounds like Universal is planning a serious overhaul and will be beefing up the technology and thrills. The ride will be themed after the first Jurassic World, with attendees facing the Indominus Rex along the way, as well as the Mosasaurus. Despite your feelings about Jurassic World as a movie, these could make for great theme park attractions. Here's Universal's official description of the upcoming ride.

"In 2019, face Indominus rex when she makes her world premiere in the new, high-tech Jurassic World. Journey to where living dinosaurs roam the earth in the part expedition, part heart-pounding water ride based on the blockbuster film franchise. On this river-raft adventure, get doused as a colossal Mosasaurus dives for its great white shark snack. But the real danger lies ahead when the brutal Indominus rex escapes its enclosure. Be prepared when a 50-foot Tyrannosaurus rex comes to your rescue... right before your final plunge down a treacherous 84-foot waterfall."

The associated Jurassic Cove restaurant and Jurassic Outfitters store are also going to be closed during construction of the new Jurassic World ride. They will reopen once the attraction is complete. Universal Studios has also announced a Countdown to Extinction event, which invites fans to enjoy the original ride before it closes. The event kicks off this weekend during the park's 25th anniversary celebration of Jurassic Park.

Universal Studios has not announced an official opening date for the new Jurassic World ride, but it will be arriving in 2019 at some point. The park has also released a video teasing the new ride, which also pays tribute to the legacy of the Jurassic Park ride. You can check out the video for yourself below. This news comes to us courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood.