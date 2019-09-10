It's going to be a hot minute before we get Jurassic World 3. So to tide us over, director Colin Trevorrow, who will return to close out this Jurassic Park trilogy, has announced that a short film is coming to FX this Sunday, September 15.

Titled Battle at Big Rock: A Jurassic World Short Film, Colin Trevorrow shared the poster for this exciting entry in the official Jurassic Park franchise. The poster doesn't offer us much. We get a station wagon hauling a camper trailer down a gravel path, past an ominous looking tree. Along the way, there is a sign that warns, 'do not feed the wildlife'. The iconic Jurassic Park T-Rex skeleton and skull logo is present. We can guess that a family, perhaps, are heading into one of the camping areas. And they'll more than likely encounter a friendly-seeming, hungry dinosaur. Colin Trevorrow offers this.

"These creatures were here before us. And if we're not careful, they'll be here after."

The cast for Battle at Big Rock features André Holland, Natalie Martinez, Melody Hurd and Pierson Salvador. Cinematography by is by Larry Fong, with Amie Doherty providing the music. Emily Carmichael wrote the screenplay.

There is no director listed for Battle at Big Rock, but we know that Colin Trevorrow helped pen the story. We're not quite sure where this takes place in the Jurassic Park timeline, but it is suspected that it may serve as a prequel to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, or perhaps it is setting up the story for Jurassic World 3. The previous sequel set the stage for dinosaurs to once again be roaming the earth. Perhaps they have invaded a popular camp site?

Colin Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael are co-writing Jurassic World 3, with Trevorrow coming back to finish what he started with Jurassic World as director. He wasn't originally supposed to return, but after getting fired from Star Wars 9, and being replaced by J.J. Abrams, he was invited to finish this trilogy. Trevorrow will also be executive producing Jurassic World 3 alongside Steven Spielberg.

Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt won't make an appearance in this short. Though they did return to shoot new scenes for the Jurassic World ride that opened at Universal Studios Theme Parks this summer. They will return for the third movie in this iteration of the saga. It has also been teased that Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill will all reprise their roles from the original 1994 Jurassic Park directed by Steven Spielberg, but that hasn't been confirmed. You can check out the poster for Battle at Big Rock thanks to Colin Trevorrow's Twitter.

