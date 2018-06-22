Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is now in theaters and those who have seen the movie probably came out of it with more than a few questions. Some of them may have been simple logic questions related to the movie's crazy plot, others may have been about the future of the franchise, which appears to be even more crazy. But hardcore Jurassic Park fans may be asking a different question. Namely, what happened to Site B?

Warning: spoilers ahead for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. This isn't some nitpicky inside baseball thing. Site B, officially named Isla Sorna, was where the majority of both The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III took place. It's not as though this is a minor thing within the framework of the franchise. There are, or at least were, a ton of dinosaurs on that island and both of the Jurassic World movies have pretty much ignored it entirely. So, what happened to the island and the dinosaurs that were left on it?

Even though the movies haven't answered this question in any way, we do have some clues that pretty much point us in the right direction. Much of this has to do with something called the Gene Guard Act. It was a law enacted after the T-rex got loose in San Diego in 1997. Basically, it granted the bioengineered creatures the same rights as other living animals and prevented InGen from further cloning of new prehistoric creatures. However, many working on Isla Nublar were in violation of the Gene Guard Act, according to information found on the Dinosaur Protection Group Website. Basically, Masrani Global, the company that took over following John Hammond's death, went into a freefall after Simon Masrani's death and the incident at Jurassic World. They suffered countless lawsuits and the dinosaurs on the islands became a low priority the official site for the DPG, the group headed up by Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) in Fallen Kingdom, reveals this on their website.

"The exploitation should have ended there, but through the passing of John Hammond in 1997, Masrani Global acquired InGen and became the custodians of the research material, both living and in embryonic development. Also inherited in the takeover was the the 99-year lease InGen had acquired from the Costa Rican government for Isla Nublar and its neighboring Archipelago. This enabled them to fully control and contain the Dinosaur ecosystem as well as showcase the potential of their genetic research to the world, eventually pushing for a second renaissance of genetic research to flourish after a period of stagnation. Masrani Global used the new found popularity and curiosity in dinosaurs as a jumping-off-point to promote their latest venture: Jurassic World, resulting in an illegal re-interpretation of the laws surrounding the Gene Guard Act."

Basically, Masrani Global twisted the Gene Guard Act and geneticists working for InGen created new dinosaurs for the park anyway. These dinosaurs were created and grown on Isla Sorna, as it turns out. Here's what another chunk of info from the DPG site reveals.

"The new species were grown in secret on Isla Sorna (Site B) and experimented on over a period of nine months, starting just 100 days after the company was bought by Masrani Global. Incubation was achieved covertly and quickly to evade attention; only a select few InGen members were involved, and their names have been removed from records. It is unclear whether Masrani Global's CEO, the late Simon Masrani, was aware of the violation of law. The research and growth of these animals were filed under 'Early R&D for Jurassic Park's second incarnation' and simultaneously 'Amalgam Testing.' The new species included: Ankylosaurus, Ceratosaurus, Corythosaurus, and Spinosaurus. All were abandoned on Site B, until the surviving animals were reportedly moved to Nublar to be housed as future attractions at Jurassic World. A number of these new animals had originally been reported by the survivors of the plane crash on Isla Sorna during the summer of 2001, but the information was quickly buried by 'bribed officials.'

So it sounds like the events of Jurassic Park III were pretty much concealed by Masrani Global. This helps explain at least where some of the dinosaurs from Site B went, but there were an awful lot of animals on that second island. An entire T-rex family, the Spinosaurus and countless others. Surely not all of them were housed on Isla Nublar? The site further details some of the events prior to Jurassic World being opened as a theme park.

"During the park's lengthy construction, the biosphere and territories the dinosaurs had established on Islas Sorna and Nublar were thrown into chaos as the animals were unceremoniously shipped among islands to be used as theme park attractions."

"Among islands" is pretty interesting. Isla Nublar was totally wiped out during the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. A great many of the dinosaurs that were still alive on the island died in epic and tragic fashion. But it sounds like there may still be dinosaurs on some of the various islands in this archipelago. Furthermore, is it really possible that they removed every single dinosaur from Isla Sorna? Since the new movies have chosen to ignore the location, it's tough to say. They could either be implying with their silence that the location is no longer relevant, in which case at least addressing it still couldn't hurt. Or, they could be setting it up as a plot point in Jurassic World 3, which is clearly going to feature dinosaurs and humans coexisting in a Planet of the Apes kind of situation.

No matter what the full explanation is, it's pretty amazing that both of these movies have seemingly acted as though Site B doesn't exist. It may be a stretch to call this a plot hole just yet, but Jurassic World 3 really would do well to at least touch on the topic. While we may not have all of the answers, the Dinosaur Protection Group website does give us some context when it comes to the fate of Site B and what, if any, dinosaurs remain there.