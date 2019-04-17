Universal has revealed a brand new trailer for Jurassic World: The Ride. This new attraction is set to replace the longstanding and very popular Jurassic Park: The Ride, which officially closed its gates last September. While there are a great many fans (myself included) who are going to miss that ride, this new, updated one looks like it's going to spare no expense in trying to thrill park goers at Universal Studios.

The trailer doesn't give us too much of a look at the ride itself. Instead, it's just here to have some fun and set the tone. We see some productions going on in the Universal backlot before someone comes running through, telling everyone to run for themselves. Before long, the T-rex comes stomping through. We then cut to a glimpse of the actual ride, seeing the new raft riding alongside the Mosasaurus tank, which looks extravagant and like it might be good for a very healthy jumpscare.

Much like the original Jurassic Park ride, this new attraction will tell a story set within the movie it's based on. Those aboard the ride will be unlucky enough to be at the park on the day the Indominus Rex escapes. Dinosaur shenanigans will follow. The Mosasaurus will also appear, as teased in this little trailer, encased in a three million gallon glass encased Aquarium Observatory tank. For now, it isn't clear what other dinos will be incorporated. Though, the T-rex seems like a very safe bet. It's been previously stated that Universal will use updated animatronics in order to give the ride a more modern feel. While the Jurassic Park ride did still carry a lot of charm and thrills even last year, it would be tough to argue against the dinosaurs being a bit of their time.

Jurassic Park: The Ride opened in 1996, just three years after Steven Spielberg's blockbuster classic was released in theaters. At the time, it was a very innovate attraction and perfectly captured the spirit of the original movie. For more than 20 years, it was one of the signature attractions at Universal Studios. This new ride will take a similar approach, but everything, including the walk-up area and the videos that fans will see before they board the ride, will be updated and modernized. For the time being, we're still waiting to see what much of that is going to look like.

It makes sense for Universal to update the ride to the new version of the franchise. The two Jurassic World movies have grossed nearly $3 billion at the global box office, with Jurassic World 3 already announced for 2021. For the time being, they still haven't revealed an exact opening date for Jurassic World: The Ride, only that it will be opening this summer. While we wait for some official info on that front, be sure to check out the new trailer from the Universal Studios Hollywood YouTube channel below.