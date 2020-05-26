In honor of its mega attraction Jurassic World - The Ride, Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates National Dinosaur Day with a Jurassic World Watch Party on Twitter on Friday, May 29 at 5:00 p.m. PST. Fans are invited to screen their personal copy of the film while engaging with fellow fans through Universal Studios Hollywood's Twitter account. Fans Also Invited to Recreate Favorite Isla Nu-Bar Cocktail Recipes while engaging online in real time.

In Jurrasic World, it's twenty-two years after the events of Jurassic Park, Isla Nublar now features a fully functioning dinosaur theme park, Jurassic World, as originally envisioned by John Hammond.

To help toast the celebration and, for the first time ever, Universal Studios Hollywood is sharing some favorite cocktail recipes from the popular Isla Nu-Bar, located adjacent to the ride. Fans can view the exclusive recipes for Tiki Tai, Bird of Paradise and a non-alcoholic Mai Tai on Universal Studios Hollywood's website. This unique opportunity is part of #UniversalAtHome, Designed to bring meaningful theme park experiences to guests during this stay-at-home period. We're just as eager as you are to return to the Park and experience all things Jurassic World again - but until that time comes, we might as well try to relax and enjoy a cool cocktail or two.

With everything we know about Jurassic World 3 trickling out as production nears, the hype for the Jurassic World movie franchise is at an all-time high. What better way to celebrate National Dinosaur Day than with a Twitter Watch Party for Jurassic World?

Join us May 29th at 5pm PST/8pm EST as we #UniversalAtHome by watching @JurassicWorld! Tweet along with us using #JurassicWorldWatchParty.



Get your digital copy of the film at https://t.co/jQKj9i2FHC. pic.twitter.com/uv55FD9qx0 — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) May 22, 2020

While you can’t make genetically-engineered dinosaurs at home, now you can #UniversalAtHome with your favorite Jurassic World tiki cocktails. Cheers!



RECIPE: Tasty Tiki Drinks from Isla Nu-Bar: https://t.co/qmGMSv5h7Npic.twitter.com/UqwDaliHVt — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) May 26, 2020