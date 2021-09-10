The world of R L Stein is expanding onto Disney+ this Halloween with the all new series Just Beyond, a collection of stories inspired by the work of the Goosebumps author, who has been terrifying youngsters in novels and short fiction for decades. The new series is based on the Just Beyond comic books featuring Stein's creations and a new poster for the show has been released by Disney+ ahead of its premiere on October 13th.

Sorry in advance for keeping you up at night.🌀👻 #JustBeyond, the all-new Original Series from the world of R.L. Stine, is streaming October 13. #Hallowstreampic.twitter.com/bePzucgPGv — Disney+ (@disneyplus) September 8, 2021

There have been some previous images released, but the main purpose of the poster seems to be to collect all of the other worldly elements in one place and set out the stall for what is likely to be another hit in the teen horror offerings coming this Halloween. Writer Seth Grahame-Smith spoke last year of his excitement to be bringing another part of Stein's work to the screen, which follows a successful, if now dated, Goosebumps TV series from the 90s, the Jack Black Goosebumps movie and its sequel and Netflix's recent Fear Street three part event.

"I grew up watching Twilight Zone reruns and the original Amazing Stories with my parents," Grahame-Smith said when the project was announced. "I've always wanted to make a genre anthology series that families could enjoy together, and do it in a way that delivered for kids and adults alike. R.L. Stine has been a part of millions of childhoods, and Disney+ has already proven itself as a place that knows how to make high-quality shows for the whole family. I couldn't be more excited to be working with both of them."

The series stars Christine Ko, Malcolm Barrett, Sally Pressman, Cedric Joe, Riki Lindhome, Tim Heidecker, Gabriel Bateman, Cyrus Arnold, Arjun Athalye, Jack Gore, Logan Gray, Elisha Henig, Rachel Marsh, Jy Prishkulnik, Megan Stott, Henry Thomas, and Izabela Vidovic.

Stein himself also seems to be well on board with the newest adaptation of his work, and it seems that nothing makes him happier than seeing his creations making their way off the page into other formats. "Back in the day, we had a Goosebumps HorrorLand attraction at Walt Disney World," Stine said in the statement. "It was one of the thrills of my life. Now I'm thrilled to be back with Disney for the TV series based on my graphic novels. Writing Just Beyond for BOOM! Studios has been a joy from the beginning, and I'm so happy to have the wonderful screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith bring the series to life on Disney+. How lucky can I be?"

Just Beyond is one of the numerous Halloween offerings that have been recently announced for Disney+ which includes new content such as the Muppets Haunted Mansion special and LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, along with classic spooky movies like Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Frankieweenie and more, which will all be landing on the platform between now and the middle of October. Just Beyond is the final new series to arrive, launching on October 13th.