Warner Bros. has made 2019's Just Mercy available to rent for free during the month of June. The movie, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, tells the real-life story of attorney Bryan Stevenson, a civil rights activist who worked to defend the wrongfully accused, as well as those who couldn't afford proper legal representation. Taking to its various social media channels, the studio had this to say.

"We believe in the power of story. Our film Just Mercy, based on the life work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, is one resource we can humbly offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society. For the month of June, Just Mercy will be available to rent for free across digital platforms in the US."

This comes after days of protests that have erupted across the U.S. in the wake of the death of George Floyd. The Minnesota man died last week in police custody. The arresting officer had his knee pressed to Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

Just Mercy stars Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson. It was met with a very warm response from critics and audiences alike upon release last year. Warner Bros., speaking further, encouraged people to learn about racial injustice, in addition to thanking those who helped bring this movie to life.

"To actively be part of the change our country is so desperately seeking, we encourage you to learn more about our past and the countless injustices that have led us to where we are today. Thank you to the artists, storytellers and advocates who helped make this film happen. Watch with your family, friends and allies. For further information on Bryan Stevenson and his work at the Equal Justice Initiative please visit EJI.org."

Just Mercy centers on young lawyer Bryan Stevenson who, after graduating from Harvard, heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation. Bryan is supported by local advocate Eva Ansley. One of his first cases is defending Walter McMillian who, in 1987, was sentenced to death for the murder of an 18-year-old girl. This, despite an overwhelming amount of evidence proving his innocence, while the only testimony against him came from a criminal with a motive to lie. In the years that follow, Bryan becomes in a legal and political battle with the odds stacked against him.

The movie debuted last year at the Toronto International Film Festival and was initially released in theaters in December. It grossed $50 million at the box office. It was initially made available to rent online back in March following the widespread movie theater closure in the U.S. Feel free to check out the full post from the official Just Mercy Twitter account.

