Zack Snyder's Justice League recently released and viewers are busy comparing it to 2017's heavily edited Joss Whedon cut that was panned by critics. There are numerous things that Snyder's version does better, whether it is in terms of visual effects, character arc, or the general flow of the story. Another thing that's apparent is that Snyder had many, already established, plans for the direction he wanted the DCEU to take. For example, showing Jared Leto's Joker actually killing Batman's sidekick, Robin, in cold blood in Justice League 2.

Back in 2017, David Ayer confirmed that Joker had indeed killed Robin before the events in his Suicide Squad enfolded. But we never got to see the heart-breaking moment in subsequent DC films. Well, according to Zack Snyder's now-scrapped DCEU plans, he was going to show the scene in the sequel to his first Justice League movie.

"So basically in the alternate-future movie, we would have been in this post-Superman, Anti-Life Equation world, where the team knew that the only way to fix the world was to run Flash back and warn Bruce to save Lois. And so in that world, the movie was basically going to be about a ragtag group of Justice League members pulling off a crazy mission to steal a Mother Box from this half-destroyed cathedral in Gotham and get it back to the Batcave in order to use it to power the cosmic treadmill to jump Flash back in time."

Zack Snyder further shared this about the canceled follow-up.

"And the night before the big mission, they would have this last supper sort of reckoning, where they would all tell their stories. One of those stories was Joker telling the story of the death of Robin."

Snyder teases this story of Justice League 2 in his version of Justice League, where we see Bruce Wayne having a Knightmare vision where Earth has been taken over by Darkseid and his forces via the Anti-Life Equation, a powerful mathematical formula that gives the user absolute control over another's will. He took control of Kal-el by killing Lois Lane after which he was so lost in his grief that he succumbed to the effects of the Anti-Life Equation. Thus, he turns into an evil Superman who is hunting down his former friends on Darkseid's orders.

Snyder also had other plans for the DCEU like a solo Batman film starring Ben Affleck's caped crusader and Joe Manganiello as the villain Deathstroke. Recently, he also shared that the third film in his Justice League trilogy would have shown Batman's death. Superman and Lois' son, who would have been born without any powers, would have gone on to become the new protector of Gotham city.

"It was going to be Lois and Superman's son," the filmmaker shared. "He doesn't have any powers, and then he was going to end up being the new Batman."

"Twenty years later, on the anniversary of [Batman's] death, they take young Bruce Kent down to the Batcave and they say, 'Your Uncle Bruce would've been proud if you did this,'" he added. The news comes to us via ComicBook.com.