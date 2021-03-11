It's not long now before The Snyder Cut fans can finally see what all the fuss has been about (some lucky fans have already found out thanks to an accidental leak), and in lead up to the movie's (actual) release, director Zack Snyder has been discussing plans for Justice League 2, now revealing that iconic Batman villain The Riddler would have featured. Snyder had always planned for Justice League to be in two parts, recently revealing that the second half would have been set in the Knightmare future teased in Batman V Superman, with The Riddler tasked with deciphering Darkseid's Anti-Life Equation.

"I liked the use of Riddler by Lex to figure out [the Anti-Life Equation]. I thought that as a concept was really cool that we would employ him to understand it. It's a big equation, it's a mystery, and he's the one that could decipher it, and he does, but you'll have to read the thing to find out."

Snyder went on to add that he "thought it was pretty cool. He's like a tool. And he was doing it for Lex." The director concluded by revealing how Batman would have solved this particular case saying, "The fact that Batman's journey at that part of the movie is to try and find out what Lex is up to. So, he would have tracked him to this place where he was working it out. It's just like a movie moment where he's following the traces of the mystery to find him."

Sadly, it's very unlikely that any of this will ever be seen on screen, with the studio having no plans to go beyond the upcoming Snyder Cut. Another project which will forever remain in the dreams and fatasties of DC fans is Ben Affleck's solo Batman outing, which, according to Snyder, would also have potentially featured Edward Nygma. "At that point, Ben [Affleck] was considering it," Snyder explained, "but I don't think he'd committed to directing it yet. It was that early."

Snyder fans will at least get to see part of the filmmaker's comic book movie vision though, with The Snyder Cut picking up following the final events of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) is determined to ensure that Superman's (Henry Cavill) sacrifice was not in vain and that the world remains protected, aligning forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The 4-hour movie will return to the Knightmare world, bringing back several of Batman's most famous foes including Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke and Jared Leo as The Joker. The Snyder Cut is scheduled to be released to HBO Max on March 18, 2021.

As for The Riddler, he will once again terrorize The Dark Knight on the big screen in director Matt Reeves' The Batman. Paul Dano will portray the supervillain this time around, with his take on the character looking more akin to a Seven style serial killer than a bright green question mark suit sporting comic book character. Featuring Robert Pattinson's debut as the DC icon, The Batman is due for release on March 4, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Beyond The Trailer.