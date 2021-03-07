Zack Snyder's Justice League is only weeks away from release. While the film is meant to be a standalone feature, the original plan had been for the project to be a trilogy of films. New storyboards have emerged online from the planned parts 2 and 3 of Zack Snyder's Justice League, which were taken down by Warner hours after being posted on Twitter. But that was enough time for fans to glean what Snyder's full plan for the trilogy looked like.

I don’t really know how much of it still is in JL 2 but if it really is a 4 hour film surely there’s room for the legion of doom? #RestoreTheSnyderVersehttps://t.co/FCnmxhLQ72pic.twitter.com/8Hw0hTdWJJ — Yax #ZACKTIVATED (@Aussiemandias_) March 6, 2021

We already know that during the events of the first Justice League, while Batman is busy recruiting Wonder Woman and the rest of the heroes to stand against Steppenwolf, Lex Luthor is secretly working to set up a league of his own, known as the Legion of Doom in the comics.

According to the storyboards, the Legion, which would have been fully introduced in Justice League 2, would have consisted of Dr. Poison, Black Manta, and Ocean Master, along with Captain Cold and The Riddler. The Legion's involvement starts with Riddler solving the Anti-Life equation before taking his own life in front of Batman.

While Darkseid comes to Earth in search of the Anti-Life equation, Ocean Master and Black Manta team up to kill Aquaman in Atlantis while Dr. Poison succeeds in killing Wonder Woman in Themyscira. Meanwhile, Captain Cold attacks The Flash in Central City. Cyborg attempts to help his fellow hero and gets his body ripped in half.

Finally, Lex Luthor himself gets heat-visioned to death by a brain-washed Superman under Darkseid's control. With the league fallen and the Evil Superman now ruling Earth, this sets up the "Knightmare" world that was first teased in Batman v. Superman. This prompts Batman to work with Deathstroke and Joker to secure a Mother Box that Flash can use to travel back in time to alter the present.

The plot points don't end there. Snyder has previously revealed that the full Justice League trilogy would have seen a romance between Batman and Lois Lane. Lois becomes pregnant with Batman's child but does not tell him about it. When a time-traveling Flash finally tells Batman the truth, he sacrifices his life to save Lois. Superman and Lois then raise the child as their own, and he grows up to become the new Batman.

Now that the storyboards are out, the online demand to allow Snyder to make his full trilogy of Justice League movies has grown even louder. Zack Snyder's Justice League features an ensemble cast of Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ray Porter as Darkseid, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. The film arrives on HBO Max on March 18. This news arrives from Comic Book Resources.