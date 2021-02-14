Three years ago, it seemed like filmmaker Zack Snyder's original 5-movie plan within the DCEU that started with Man of Steel and was supposed to end with a Justice League trilogy was no more. Now, even though Snyder has finally completed the first part of the trilogy, set to release on HBO Max next month, the filmmaker admitted during a recent interview that Warner Bros. has shown no interest in allowing him to make the rest of the Justice League trilogy or even just a sequel with Justice League 2.

"The reality is, as far as I know, there's no interest and/or appetite to do more of these movies from Warner Bros. With me, anyway. But I didn't think making this, finishing this film correctly would ever happen. But I did do my best to - as far as the creation of the Justice League, those different personalities being brought together - that idea, that's what this movie is about... There is a suggestion of course in the film, as there would be within any of these movies, of a larger universe that's still out there."

The fate of the DCEU has always been intricately tied into the fate of the so-called "SnyderVerse". If Snyder goes, then so does Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Jared Leto as Joker, and many other actors who were a part of the DC cinematic universe as imagined by Snyder. In the past, Snyder has stated that he is simply glad to be allowed to make the Snyder Cut of the first Justice League movie, and is proud of the direction that other filmmakers have provided to the DCEU.

"I don't have any expectation that there would be more movies than this. If that happened, that would be amazing -- but that bridge is far away. Frankly I'm cool. Listen, you have Wonder Woman, you have Aquaman, you have this new Flash movie. All of these are branches from a tree that I planted a long time ago. I couldn't be prouder, I couldn't be more excited about what's happening with Wonder Woman 1984. It's amazing, those talented people. Patty is a genius and Gal is the greatest Wonder Woman ever. Any time those guys add a chapter to the world, it's great, but for me, I have a very singular vision of how my track is supposed to go."

Zack Snyder's Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ray Porter as Darkseid, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon.

The film sees Earth's mightiest heroes coming together to battle the forces of the alien invader Steppenwolf, and his evil overlord Darkseid. Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives on HBO Max on March 18.