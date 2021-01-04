Zack Snyder's Justice League will be the end of the line for the director when it comes to the DC Universe. In a new interview, the director officially announced that he and the studio have no plans to move forward after the HBO Max release in March. 2020 proved to be a really rough year for everybody, but there were a few bright spots, with the official announcement of the Snyder Cut being one of them. DC fans, along with Snyder, still can't believe that it's really happening.

Ever since it was announced that Zack Snyder was reteaming with Warner Bros. to finish his version of Justice League, DC fans have been wondering if this is the beginning of a new partnership. After all, the studio just gave the director millions to finish his vision, so why wouldn't they consider this to be an investment on the future? As it turns out, there are no plans to move forward. Snyder had this to say when asked about the possibility of more.

"Look, I never thought I'd be here doing this. I didn't think I'd be finishing Justice League. The truth is, and it's been widely reported, and I have no issue, this is an old movie. This is a years-old movie I'm working on. The DC universe has gone and branched off and done its own thing and that's fine. As far as what I did and as far as what my vision for what I wanted to do with these characters and the journey I wanted them to go on, it's well known that I planned on more movies, five movies or something, but I'm busy. I've got a lot going on. Is it cool that the fans have so much faith in the trajectory? Yes, it's amazing, and I couldn't be happier and I'm excited for them to see Justice League so they can really drink the entire elixir of Justice League. But, would I continue? I have no plan to. But like I said, I didn't think I'd be here, so who knows?"

While there are no plans for Zack Snyder to continue with DC, anything is possible. The Justice League rollout on HBO Max could end up being massive, which would more than likely see the studio coming back to Snyder for more. Regardless, it sounds like the director is perfectly happy either way it goes and is excited for the fans to finally see what he has been promising for all of these years.

When previously asked about a future with DC after Justice League, Zack Snyder was unsure, though he had some ideas kicking around. "I don't think anything's gonna happen right away, but Jim [Lee] and I have talked quite a bit, and we talked a lot about maybe doing a book or a comic book down the road," Snyder said. "But we haven't locked anything in. If it's a thing that would be interesting to the fandom, they can always ask Jim about it (laughs). But I would absolutely love to do a comic book." At this point in time, DC fans would probably love to see how Snyder's vision was going to play out, no matter what medium it comes out on.

The Snyder Cut will premiere on HBO Max at some point in March. An official release date has yet to be announced in order to let Wonder Woman 1984 have all of the promotional time at the moment. Once that winds down, Snyder and the studio will start a proper promotional campaign, which will, according to the director, involve another full-length trailer. You can check out the entire interview with Zack Snyder above, thanks to the Comic Book Debate YouTube channel.