When Ray Porter was being asked about his role as the villain Darkseid in Zack Snyder's Justice League, the actor expressed a hope to see his character's story continue in the DCEU beyond that one film. Now, in an interview with The Nerd Queens, Snyder himself confirmed that he has talked to Porter about continuing Darkseid's story beyond the upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League.

"If you said to any of the actors in the movie 'well what happens in the movie' or 'what happens later' or whatever for any movie. And they go 'well I got the script and it's cool and I kind of know this and-' so [Ray Porter] and I were talking about this and what's cool or what's the right response to some questions. It's a fair question to ask me, you know, like what do I say to the world about, you know, what happens when Darkseid comes to Earth? Then what? You know, Is that a thing? And I think, listen, the truth is that, did I write and did I have and conceive a complete- do I know what happens when Darkseid... yes. I do know what happens. To say and to speculate about what that is and that that would be exciting, I think that's a fine thing."

While Zack Snyder did not come out and say he has started work on Justice League 2, it is clear the filmmaker already knows exactly what such a movie would look like. That is unsurprising since Snyder had originally planned to make a three-part Justice League trilogy, so the story for the three movies had been formulated years ago.

The Justice League Snyder Cut tells the story of the DCEU's greatest heroes coming together to fight the threat of invasion by an alien force headed by Steppenwolf, who answers to Lord Darkseid, the God-king of the damned planet Apokolips, who dreams of taking over the entire universe, one planet at a time.

Previously, it was believed that Zack Snyder's Justice League, which is rumored to be four hours long, will be a compressed version of Snyder's original trilogy plans for Justice League. Now, judging from Snyder's remarks, the movie will end at the point at which the League is successful in stopping Steppenwolf, prompting Darkseid to come to Earth personally. That's quite a cliffhanger to leave viewers on. It remains to be seen if the film proves to be popular enough to justify greenlighting a sequel.

Justice League features an ensemble cast consisting of Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Zack Snyder's Justice League will feature the same returning cast, with newcomer Ray Porter voicing Darkseid. The film will premiere exclusively on HBO Max in 2021.