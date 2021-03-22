Following the huge popularity of Zack Snyder's Justice League, fans of the divisive director have been left wondering what the rest of his DC cinematic universe would have looked like. Well, Snyder himself has now revealed that Justice League 3 would have essentially been Man of Steel 2, focusing very heavily on the arc of Henry Cavill's Superman.

"I had just assumed that the final movie was going to be very much a Superman movie. Like the final chapter [Justice League 3] was going to be a large percentage of Superman to just bookend the whole thing. Because if Batman died, it would have very much fallen on Superman to be the de facto leader. By the way, at that point, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) would have been made queen of the Themyscira and she would be leading the warriors of Themyscira into battle against Darkseid herself. And Arthur (Jason Momoa's Aquaman) would be leading the armies of Atlantians."

As well as revealing that Ben Affleck's Batman would have died and that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman would have become queen of the Themyscira, Snyder went on to disclose that Superman would have eventually stopped scowling and melting everything in sight with his heat vision, and grown into the kind-hearted hero fans are more familiar with.

"And Superman basically is going to be the head of the Justice League and the Armies of Men. And so Superman would have gone from this kind of berserker Superman to a benevolent Superman."

So, Justice League 3 would have played out like Man of Steel 2, completing Clark Kent's arc which began back in 2013.

"Superman has the hugest arc of everybody because he goes from like the main villain to like the main hero. And that struck me as just really cool and fun and like a really interesting trajectory for him. Because I think traditionally, Superman is one of those characters that people don't see as changing a lot. You know what I mean? He's kind of a rock that everyone props against and I just thought, how cool would it be to make our Superman the character that goes on the most incredible journey."

Snyder's depiction of Superman is perhaps his most divisive decision during his time directing DC, turning the character into a morose, almost reluctant hero. Having sacrificed himself to stop Doomsday at the end of 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, you'd think that Superman had found his niche for heroism, but instead The Snyder Cut reveals that he will instead turn evil and become a major factor in Earth's downfall.

Sadly for those who yearn for more Snyder, it is unlikely that we will ever see Superman's arc realized, with the director himself saying that The Snyder Cut is "all you're gonna get from Zack Snyder's DCEU," and stating that Warner Bros. has "no interest and/or appetite" for any Snyder-helmed Justice League sequels.

As for the Man of Steel, it is currently unknown whether Henry Cavill will ever return to the role, though it seems that Warner Bros. and DC. have decided to go in a new direction, with J. J. Abrams recently announced to be producing a Superman reboot. Zack Snyder's Justice League is available now on HBO Max. This comes to us from Esquire.