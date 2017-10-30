With Warner Bros.' Justice League hitting theaters in just a few weeks, director Zack Snyder took to his Vero social media account to debut a number of new behind-the-scenes photos from this highly-anticipated movie. Many of the shots feature the director on set, standing next to the iconic Bat-Signal and the Batmobile, while others offer new glimpses at Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Ben Affleck as Batman, along with a few motion-capture performers as well. While none of these images will answer any of the burning questions fans have leading up to the November 17 release, a new glimpse at this superhero film is certainly welcomed by DC fans.

We reported last week that box office analysts have downgraded their expectations for the Justice League opening weekend to anywhere between $110 million and $120 million. While that number is still quite large, it comes in $40 million under the previous projections of $150 million, which also comes in under the opening weekend of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice last year ($166.1 million) and Suicide Squad ($133.6 million). If it hits this more modest projection, it would still come in with a greater opening weekend than Wonder Woman, which opened with $103.2 million this summer, but out-grossed both BvS and Suicide Squad when all was said and done.

It was also confirmed last month that Justice League is the shortest DCEU movie to date, with a runtime of 121 minutes. It's possible that the shorter runtime could lead to more repeat viewings since fans could be more inclined to sit through a two hour movie than they would for a movie nearing three hours. Still, that notion isn't necessarily reflected in the opening weekend numbers getting downgraded, but it should be also noted that box office projections are far from an exact science, and there have been numerous movies that have far outshined its projections, like 20th Century Fox's Deadpool more than doubling its $50 million projections for a record-breaking opening weekend of $132.4 million, the highest ever for an R-rated movie.

A lackluster opening weekend could also spell doom for other DCEU projects as well, since we reported earlier today that the Flashpoint movie may not happen at all if the Justice League movie fails to make a dent at the box office. That report revealed that the studio has "slowed their search for a director" for the Flashpoint movie, which previously had Phil Lord and Chris Miller attached, along with Rick Famuyiwa, although the project hasn't had a director attached for quite some time. There were also plans to make a stand alone Cyborg movie, slated for 2020, but that may not happen quite yet either, if Justice League comes in under expectations.

There was also a report last month that indicated the Legion of Doom from the DC Comics will be featured in Justice League, but that has yet to be confirmed. The speculation started when Joe Manganiello, who makes his DCEU debut in Justice League as the villainous Deathstroke, a role he'll reprise in The Batman, shared a photo where he was seen wearing a Legion of Doom t-shirt. While we wait for more on this highly-anticipated movie, take a look at these Justice League photos from Zack Snyder's Vero account, courtesy of Batman-News.

