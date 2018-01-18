Warner Bros. Pictures' and DC Entertainment's epic action adventure Justice League is arriving in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-Ray 3D Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD and Digital on March 13, 2018. Directed by Zack Snyder, the film stars the famed lineup of DC Super Heroes: Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. The studio has released a new trailer along with the Blu-ray artwork below.

Justice League will be available on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack for $44.95, Blu-ray 3D Combo Pack for $44.95, Blu-ray Combo Pack for $35.99 and DVD for $28.98. The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the theatrical version in 4K HDR and a Blu-ray disc also featuring the theatrical version. The Blu-ray 3D Combo Pack features the theatrical version of the film in 3D high definition and high definition; the Blu-ray Combo Pack features the theatrical version of the film in high definition on Blu-ray; and the DVD features the theatrical version in standard definition. The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray 3D Combo Pack and Blu-ray Combo Pack will include a digital version of the movie. Fans can also own Justice League via purchase from digital retailers beginning February 13, 2018.

4K Ultra HD showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before. The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of Justice League will feature Dolby Vision HDR that dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range, and uses dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen, frame by frame.

Also, the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray 3D discs of Justice League will feature a Dolby Atmos soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. To experience Dolby Atmos at home, a Dolby Atmos enabled AV receiver and additional speakers are required, or a Dolby Atmos enabled sound bar. Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment.

Additionally, all the special features, including interviews with filmmakers and featurettes, can be experienced in an entirely new, dynamic and immersive manner on tablets and mobile phones using the Warner Bros. Movies All Access App, available for both iOS and Android devices. When a Combo Pack is purchased and the digital movie is redeemed, or the digital movie is purchased from an UltraViolet retailer, the Warner Bros. Movies All Access App allows users to watch the movie and simultaneously experience synchronized content related to any scene simply by rotating their device. Synchronized content is presented on the same screen while the movie is playing, thus enabling users to quickly learn more about any scene, such as actor biographies, scene locations, fun trivia or image galleries. Also, users can share movie clips with friends on social media and experience other immersive content. The Movies All Access app is available for download on the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store.

Justice League will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts. Justice League 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray 3D Combo Pack bonus features kick off with Road to Justice, where fans can journey alongside DC comic creators as they explore over fifty years of the Justice League, from comic books to animated adventures to their cinematic debut. Heart of Justice allows fans to discover the heart, soul and mind of the Justice League, as the cast and filmmakers share their admiration for DC's iconic Trinity: Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman. The bonus features continue with Technology of the Justice League, where fans interface with the Justice League database to learn their most advanced secrets, from Batman's arsenal to Cyborg's alien tech. Justice League: The New Heroes allows fans to join Ray Fisher on a personal tour to meet the newest members of the Justice League: Aquaman, the Flash and Cyborg.

The Return of Superman is the only deleted scene not seen in theaters on this Blu-ray/DVD release, while Steppenwolf the Conqueror features actor Ciarán Hinds and the filmmakers as they reveal the story behind mankind's ancient enemy and the Justice League's greatest challenge. There are also a number of Scene Studies featurettes, giving fans a closer look at the filmmaking process behind Justice League's most visually exciting and action-packed sequences. Among these Scene Studies are Revisiting the Amazons, Wonder Woman's Rescue, Heroes Park and The Tunnel Battle. Suit Up: The Look of the League features costume designer Michael Wilkinson as he explores the innovation and artistry that goes into creating the costumes of DC's iconic heroes. The DVD will include Road to Justice, Heart of Justice, Technology of the Justice League, Justice League: The New Heroes, Steppenwolf the Conqueror, Suit Up: The Look of the League and the Scene Studies.

On February 13, Justice League will be available to own for streaming and download to watch anywhere in high definition and standard definition on favorite devices from select digital retailers. On March 13, Justice League will be made available digitally on Video On Demand services from cable and satellite providers, and on select gaming consoles. Take a look at the new Blu-ray trailer, along with the cover art below, courtesy of Warner Bros.