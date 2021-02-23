In a very recent interview Zack and Debroah Snyder gave to Vanity Fair, many unknown details were revealed that the public never knew about the production of Zack Snyder's Justice League. The interview even disclosed how the Snyder Cut was deeply personal to the Snyders, and even shed some light on the aggressive intrusion of WB executives on Snyder's sets. Amidst those confessions and personal comments from the Snyders, Zack also said a few things about his take on the DCEU, which makes his vision more allegorical to DC fandom and proves his mantle as a creative filmmaker. One of those details included a subplot that Zack wanted to include in his original plan for Justice League. And that was a love story between Lois Lane and Bruce Wayne.

No, it isn't a typo. There was a planned relationship arc between Bruce and Lois in Justice League, which though sound ridiculous given Lois and Clark's history, the way Zack explains it, it seems only logical. More interestingly, the way this notion unravels new details on the persona of Ben Affleck's Batman makes it highly emotional and personal for fans . The idea was to depict Bruce falling in love with Lois; however Lois never moves on from Clark (which is obvious). But this makes Bruce realize why it's important for him to bring back Superman. Zack Snyder even wrote a monologue for Ben, where he says this to Alfred (Jeremy Irons).

"I never had a life outside the cave. I never imagined a world for me beyond this. But this woman makes me think that if I can get this group of gods together, then my job is done. I can quit. I can stop."

This one dialogue changes everything for Batfleck. The one thing a lot of people and critics never understood was that Ben's version of Batman isn't like the ones we've seen before. He is broken and hopeless. He has lost everything, everyone. Over two decades of fighting crime, he sees himself as a failure because nothing has ever changed truly in Gotham. This is the reason he is impulsive, impatient, and even murderous. Now, when Bruce falls for Lois, he finds hope despite the fact that Lois would reject his feelings. Hope, in Lois' love for Clark. He finds something pure there; after years of hatred and loss, he sees that long-lasting emotions and feelings exist even in events of tragic deaths. This urges him to bring Superman, because he remains a hope not just for Lois everyone else. He sees bringing this team together as a new ray of hope for the world; something to correct his failures, to achieve what he failed at - Peace.

Of course, as depicted in Knightmare, his plan would've failed. However, it would bring Bruce in a whole new light. It would help him become more human again, since he's no different than the criminals he put behind. This would've been an interesting inclusion in the overall narrative of Justice League. Zack has explored each of his characters to their core on individual levels not just in DCEU but in his previous films as well. To focus on the personal journey of the most important comic book character in a whole new manner would've led to a better character development of Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Unfortunately, that part was scrapped long before Zack left the project himself, so there wasn't any footage shot in this context of Zack's envisioned Justice League. And since, Deborah Snyder has confirmed that there isn't much that was shot in Snyder Cut reshoots, we would probably never see this part Zack Snyder's Justice League. In his interview, Zack has revealed there were many notions he proposed that never saw any light; however he's happy to complete the version he finalized for his team of superheroes.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is for now a solo movie in itself, without any connection to the newly planned DCEU at Warner Bros. However, it will give nods to Zack's plans for the shared universe, which fans are dubbing Snyderverse. Whether those nods will ever pan into different subplots in future DCEU entries is a big mystery; but, Zack has previously said, he is not at all worried about if it ever happens or not. However, we certainly hope something good comes out of this epic event. Watch Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max and VoD on March 18th worldwide.