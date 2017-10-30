With Justice League soon on the way, can the Internet just get over Gal Gadot and her arms already? There has been a lot of discussion over the actress' upper limbs over the past 6 months, first starting with some controversial promotional behavior that bleached Wonder Woman's armpits in an unnatural way. Following armpit gate, many fans of Gadot were amazed to see how toned her arms were and became obsessed about the types of exercises that the actress did to prepare for her roles in Wonder Woman and the upcoming Justice League. But now fans are freaking out over a new Justice League promo picture that looks like Gal Gadot is portraying Stretch Armstrong as opposed to Wonder Woman.

The new picture, that has since gone viral, has caused much laughter and many doing double and triple takes at the image. The image in question has Gal Gadot posing with her male Justice League co-stars where she is sandwiched in between Ezra Miller (The Flash) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman). Everybody has their arms over each other's shoulders and it has created a pretty hilarious optical illusion. The optical illusion has been created due to Ben Affleck's hand resting on Henry Cavill's shoulder at one end of the photo and Momoa's arm resting on Ray Fisher's at the other end. Basically, it looks like Gal Gadot has an extremely long wingspan, like Plastic Man.

While that humorous optical illusion is accidentally awesome, the way that Gal Gadot toned her arms for Batman v Superman, Wonder Woman, and Justice League is awesome for real. The actress gained 17-pounds of muscle while training for the roles. Gadot jokes that the thickest part of her arms used to be her elbows. Gadot couldn't do a single pull-up when she began working with her trainer. Now, she can complete advanced workouts, including 45-minute circuits that combine rowing, bear crawls, burpees, crab walks, pull-ups and push-ups. Gadot rode horses for one-and-a-half to two hours every day, and was shocked by how physically demanding it was.

Justice League is only a few weeks from hitting theaters and the cast are currently in China promoting the movie, which is on track to have an excellent opening weekend. Sources are claiming that the opening weekend could get as high as $110 million dollars domestically. The MCU's Thor: Ragnarok recently opened to over $107 million dollars internationally and was only tracking at about $85 million, so Justice League could end up earning more than what has been projected.

Justice League opens on November 17th and it could very well be the movie that the future of the DCEU rests on. Sources close to Warner Bros. say that the Flashpoint movie as well as other recently announced DCEU projects fate may rest on the financial success of Justice League. But, since the movie is already tracking so well, it might not be a problem. Plus, early screening reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, so it's more than likely that Warner Bros. is being cautiously optimistic. While we wait for Justice League to finally hit theaters, check out the hilarious optical illusion of Gal Gadot's long arms below, courtesy of Zil's Twitter account.