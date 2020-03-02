Warner Bros. Animation has released the first trailer for Justice League Dark: Apokolips War. This is the sequel to 2017's critically acclaimed Justice League Dark. The R-rated animated project unites some of DC's best-known heroes and pits them up against Darkseid, who is voiced by horror icon Tony Todd. DC fans have been waiting two years to get their first sneak peek at the upcoming movie, which will be available sometime this spring. An official release date has not yet been announced, but will more than likely be revealed soon.

Before going any further, DC fans need to know who is in Justice League Dark: Apokolips War. The voice ensemble cast includes Jason O'Mara as Batman, Rosario Dawson as Wonder Woman, Shemar Moore as Cyborg, and Christopher Gorham as The Flash, Rebecca Romijn as Lois Lane, Rainn Wilson as Lex Luthor, Stuart Allan as Robin/Damian Wayne, Camilla Luddington as Zatanna, Ray Chase as Jason Blood/Etrigan, Roger R. Cross as both John Stewart and Swamp Thing, Liam McIntyre as Captain Boomerang, Sachie Alessio as Lady Shiva, Hynden Walch as Harley Quinn, and John DiMaggio as King Shark. Plus, there's even more that will be revealed soon.

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War boasts the largest DC superhero cast ever assembled in a movie and it's something that fans of the first installment should not miss out on. In addition to including such a massive cast, the movie is also dark and cryptic. The animated movie has been rated R for "bloody violence, language, and some sexual references." While it is rated R, the trailer is very much intended for all audiences to get fans sucked in.

DC fans were much happier with 2017's Justice League Dark than they were with the big screen live-action DCEU movie that featured many of the same characters. The studio has been killing it with their animated projects, which is something that Marvel Studios has yet to really tap into. Marvel definitely has a leg up on the big screen side of things, but one has to wonder why they haven't branched out into more of the animation projects, especially with Disney+ at their disposal. Marvel's What If...? animated series might be testing those waters to see what the reception is like. Justice League Dark: Apokolips War looks like DC's version of Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, though it is very much its own thing. Hopefully the sequel lives up to the hype.

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is directed by Matt Peters and Christina Sotta from a script by Ernie Altbacker and Mairghread Scott. The sequel is a production by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. It is produced by Amy McKenna and Jim Krieg with James Tucker serving as an executive producer. You can check out the awesome trailer above, thanks to the IGN YouTube channel.