The Justice League Dark live-action movie is looking doomed. Warner Bros. released its slate of upcoming projects and it is nowhere to be found after announcing that it was in development some time ago. The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro was once attached to direct and he recently revealed that he wanted to have Swamp Thing on board and spoke about how much the character meant to him. Now, Joseph Kahn has shared some of his concept art for Justice League Dark that he pitched to DC and Warner Bros. that was ultimately rejected.

Over the summer, director Joseph Kahn (Bodied) revealed that he had previously pitched his ideas for the long awaited Justice League Dark project and that his ideas were rejected. Now that the movie doesn't appear to be happening at all anymore, Kahn has released some of his concept art for the project done in 2015, and it looks like it would've looked pretty awesome on the big screen. Joseph Kahn shared an animation test of the Swamp Thing that he created along with his "wish list" actors for the various roles. Included in the concept art are fresh designs for Justice League Dark members Swamp Thing, John Constantine (with Dan Stevens in the role), Zatanna (with Natalie Dormer in the role), Deadman, and Jason Blood (with Chiwetel Ejiofor in the role).

Justice League Dark made its debut in DC's New 52 Publishing in 2011. A paranormal-leaning super team, the group featured the likes of John Constantine, Swamp Thing, Zatanna, Frankenstein, Deadman, Madame Xanadu, and The Phantom Stranger. Prior to Joseph Kahn's attempt, Guillermo del Toro had been attached to direct the Justice League Dark movie, which was set to be titled Dark Universe. However, since then, Universal Pictures used that name for their attempt at rebooting their classic monsters, not to be confused with Warner Bros. and Legendary's Monsterverse.

At Brazil Comic-Con a few weeks ago, DC and Warner Bros. announced their upcoming slate, but it did not include Justice League Dark. Instead, the set dates revealed so far are Aquaman on December 21st, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1st, 2019, and Shazam on April 5th, 2019. Cyborg and the Green Lantern Corps are expected in 2020 as are a slew of other projects that may have gotten the axe due to the perceived box office failure of the regular Justice League movie.

If the Justice League Dark live-action movie is to see the light of day, it probably won't be for a while. An animated version recently came out and DC and Warner Bros. may want to distance themselves from anything with Justice League in its title for the time being. That coupled with the failure of Warner Bros. and Legendary's Monsterverse might take the wind out of the Justice League Dark's sails. Whatever the case may be, Joseph Kahn made some stellar artwork for the movie and it's a shame that it won't ever get used. But for now, we can look and speculate about what could have been. Check out the Justice League Dark concept art below, courtesy of Joseph Kahn's Twitter account.

