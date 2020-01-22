Justice League Dark is back on at Warner Bros. but this time, it will be J.J. Abrams overseeing things. This is a title that the studio has wanted to tackle for some time, with several high-profile filmmakers, such as Guillermo del Toro and Doug Liman attempting to bring it to the big screen over the years. Now, thanks to Abrams' recent mega-deal with Warner Bros., the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director will produce both movie and TV projects based on the DC Comics series.

According to a new report, Bad Robot is in the very early stages of developing various projects based on Justice League Dark. The company's Head of Motion Pictures Hannah Minghella and Head of Television Ben Stephenson are said to be taking meetings with writers soon and, at that point, certain characters from the comic will be getting their own projects. The big difference here is that this won't be a single Justice League Dark movie. Instead, it's going to be several movies and TV shows all based on the characters who inhabit that particular corner of the DC universe.

There is no word, specifically, on which characters may be given projects. The lineup for Justice League Dark had changed a lot over the years, but some of the core members are Constantine, Zatana, Swamp Thing and Deadman. Other, slightly more obscure characters, such as Nightmare Nurse and Doctor Mist have also been connected to the group, as has DC's Frankenstein. It's also not clear if J.J. Abrams will ultimately direct any of these projects, but it's all said to be in the early days.

Justice League Dark first appeared in DC Comics in September 2011. As far as comic book history, that makes the group a relatively recent phenomenon, but many of the characters, like Swamp Thing for example, have been around for decades. The group generally handles tasks that the regular Justice League isn't fit to tackle, such as supernatural or occult threats. Various characters from the group have had projects adapted in the past.

Keanu Reeves starred in the 2005 movie Constantine and Matt Ryan starred on the short-lived TV show based on the character. But his version of John Constantine has crossed over to The CW's Arrowverse. Swamp Thing recently aired one well-liked season on DC Universe before being unceremoniously canceled. A movie based on the character, directed by Wes Craven, was released in 1982. Warner Bros. also produced a Justice League Dark animated movie in 2017.

Last year, J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot closed a massive deal with WarnerMedia, which will cover every corner of entertainment, including movies, TV and even theme park attractions. The deal is said to be valued at $500 million. It was expected when the deal was announced that Abrams, who helped revive Star Wars and Star Trek, would be tapped to work on some of Warner Bros. major franchises, such as DC. That, it would seem, turned out to be true. This news comes to us via Deadline.