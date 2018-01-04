The battle for Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League rages on, but in a very peaceful manner. DC fans have announced a peaceful protest in front of Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles to demand that Snyder's original cut of the movie be released. The mythical Snyder cut of Justice League probably does not exist, but fans are still crusading for a way to see what the director originally intended the movie to be like. Many of the fans feel that Joss Whedon and Warner Bros. tempered with Zack Snyder's original vision for the movie and now a peaceful protest has joined the ranks along with screaming on social media as well as fan-made petitions in an effort to get Warner Bros. to release Snyder's cut.

YouTuber ItzMoe has launched a site dedicated to Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League and she is the one behind the peaceful protest that will take place in front of Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 6th, 2018. She is inviting other cosplayers and fans from around the world to stand in front of Warner Bros. with signs while wearing their Zack Snyder/DC clothing and costumes to show support for the director. The plan is to take a picture in front of the studio and then flood social media with the image in effort to get the Snyder cut of Justice League out for public consumption.

In addition to being peaceful, the protest will not allow any negativity towards Warner Bros., DC, or Joss Whedon, so for those hoping to get some bashing done, you're out of luck. ItzMoe will provide all of the signs and no other signs will be permitted to keep the protest and pictures uniform in nature in hopes that Zack Snyder will see that his true fans really do care about him and his work within the DCEU. The protest comes after the announcement that Justice League is coming to digital streaming services at the end of the month after a less than stellar run in theaters.

It's nice that fans are uniting to show their support for Zack Snyder, but it is highly unlikely that his finished cut of Justice League even exists. There may be a very early, incomplete rough cut, but that would be all. In addition, recently released concept art from the movie gives some insight into Snyder's vision and it doesn't really differ from what we ended up seeing on the big screen except for maybe the look of Steppenwolf. Joss Whedon went in and did the best he could to salvage what was left of the movie after Snyder departed, so there's not a whole lot to work with.

Justice League hit theaters in November and is already heading to streaming services at the end of the month, which should tell you something. All of the drama behind-the-scenes during the production of the movie has fed into the myth of a Zack Snyder finished cut of a doomed movie that looks like it was doomed from the start. DC fans sure loved to bash on Snyder for his past work with the DCEU, but now that he's gone, they want him back. Sounds a bit like Star Wars fans... Anyway, for those looking to get involved in the peaceful protest for Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League, head over to ItzMoe's Facebook Invite for more information.