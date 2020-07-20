Zack Snyder discussed Justice League and DCEU continuity in a new interview. A lot has changed in the world of DC movies since Warner Bros. put out Justice League. Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix made Joker, which takes place completely outside the interconnected world that Snyder helped to create. Ben Affleck left The Batman and now Matt Reeves is making a new movie with Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. And this is just the beginning, as there is a whole lot more going on with current and future DC movies.

Zack Snyder originally envisioned Justice League as a two-part story to continue on in the DCEU. However, the studio shut that idea down and the movie became just one part. And after that, the director had to exit the project due to a family tragedy, so he wasn't able to complete his vision. With that being said, the Snyder Cut of Justice League, though only a few years old, is already outdated in terms of fitting in with other DC movies. Snyder had this to say.

"Frankly, the DC cinematic universe has branched like a tree and blossomed and grown in amazing and great ways. But for me, where [Justice League] falls, I believe that it really sort of represents its own path. It's kind of separate now from the DC cinematic universe continuity. And I think that's a good thing."

DC fans knew that Zack Snyder's Justice League was going to have to sit outside of the current state of the DC universe. For the most part, these fans are just happy that the studio is giving the director the chance to show how he originally wanted the story to unfold. While we haven't seen very much from Snyder, he did tease that a new clip will be released this week, along with a small and special announcement for fans.

Zack Snyder directed Ben Affleck as the Dark Knight on more than one occasion and the two share a bond. Affleck is very happy to see that the Snyder Cut of Justice League is finally a reality. But, how does the director feel about a new director and actor taking over the franchise? As it turns out, Snyder is pretty excited to see what Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson can do. He explains.

"You look at what like, Matt's doing with Batman, by the way I'm super excited about that, I really... I think he's an amazing filmmaker and I think this is great. And Robert's cool, I just think it's great. I'm a fan, so I'm excited."

The Batman is one of the most anticipated movies of next year, along with Zack Snyder's Justice League, which will stream exclusively on HBO Max early next year. A lot has changed in the world of DC movies, but we're going to get a look at what could have happened had Snyder stuck around to see out his vision. Hopefully it will live up to the hype that has built up over the past two years. You can check out the interview with Zack Snyder below, thanks to the Beyond the Trailer YouTube channel.