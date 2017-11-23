A new image of Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke has surfaced and it features the actor without his infamous mask. SPOILERS AHEAD. Slade Wilson is one of DC's most dangerous characters and his involvement in the DCEU has been teased for over a year now. He made a cameo in the incredibly divisive Justice League, where the immensely corny "league of our own" comment comes from, lifted from the female baseball movie A League of Our Own. So much for the whole dangerous thing for Deathstroke and Lex Luthor.

The new behind-the-scenes photo features Joe Manganiello on set with 2 of Lex Luthor's bodyguards played by Katia Elizarova and Gem Refoufi. Though the picture doesn't show off the eyepatch, it's still a great image of Slade Wilson, aka, Deathstroke hanging out on set. Joe Manganiello is getting his own Deathstroke movie as well, and the Justice League post-credit scene possibly teased the involvement of the Legion of Doom with Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor. But after all of the controversy surrounding the DCEU over the "success" of Justice League may have just put a lot of movies that were in development on the back burner.

Director Gareth Evans (The Raid: Redemption) is reportedly in talks to write and direct the Deathstroke movie, but nothing has been officially confirmed at this time. Joe Manganiello was long-rumored to be in the running to portray Deathstroke in The Batman, but a lot has happened since Ben Affleck was on board to write and direct the project. Scripts have been ditched, directors replaced, and it's not even confirmed if Affleck is still attached to play the Caped Crusader anymore. Regardless, a chance to see a full-length movie with Deathstroke in it would please a lot of hardcore DC fans and might even be able to jump into a grittier R-rated version.

The post-credit scenes for Justice League may hint at the future of the DCEU, especially now that we know that Lex Luthor is out of jail. Lex Luthor being out could set things up nicely for the next Superman movie, but it could set things in a way that is maybe too obvious. Deathstroke on the other hand, has had many battles with the Dark Knight over the years and to see them square off on the big screen would be pretty awesome, but as previously mentioned, who knows what will happen now after Justice League underperformed at the box office.

There's plenty of movies in development for the DCEU and many are villain-centric, so we could see the return of Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke in any number of upcoming projects, which is good because he seems to be the perfect choice to play the character. But, the ideal way to see Deathstroke will either be in The Batman or in the solo Deathstroke movie, so here's hoping that at least one of those pans out. While we wait, check out the new image of Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke below, courtesy of Comic Book Cast's Twitter account.