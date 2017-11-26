Deathstroke co-creator Marv Wolfman has come forward to publicly praise Joe Manganiello's portrayal of Slade Wilson, aka, Deathstroke in Justice League. Manganiello took to Instagram over the weekend to share the first official picture of himself as Deathstroke in all of his gray, one-eyed glory and DC fans went crazy with speculation about where the character will pop up next. The short cameo at the end of Justice League features Lex Luthor and Slade Wilson meeting on a yacht discussing "a league of their own," teasing a League of Doom spin-off that may or may not ever happen.

Marv Wolfman co-created Deathstroke with George Pérez back in 1980 and he's is really excited about the way Joe Manganiello looks as Deathstroke looks like he just stepped out of the pages from a comic book. He had this to say.

"Over a week has passed so I think I can safely post this. If you haven't yet seen Justice League, make sure you do. And stay to the very, very end. Photo courtesy of Joe Manganiello who looks like he stepped right out of the pages of New Teen Titans. Does he look perfect or what? Cannot wait to see where he appears next."

Wolfman is not alone in praising Manganiello and Justice League for including Deathstroke. Another actor has also come forward to publicly praise Joe Manganiello and he's really familiar with the character.

Manu Bennet who plays Deathstroke on the CW's Arrow also thinks that Joe Manganiello has done a wonderful job in bringing Slade Wilson to the big screen. He had this to say regarding Deathstroke's cameo in Justice League.

"Joe Manganiello is gonna bring - well, he's already brought - Deathstroke to the screen in the new Justice League. You know, Joe's a really fantastic, fantastic, wonderful guy who's done a lot of work in preparing himself for whatever his next role is, you know, and I know physically he's like the right size and everything for a great Slade Wilson."

Bennett continued to praise Manganiello, but also went on to express his interest in a potential Deathstroke spin-off series set within The CW's Arrowverse, which is something that the actor has talked about many times before. Manu Bennett hopes that something can happen for the TV version of Deathstroke before Joe Manganiello's version takes off.

As far as wondering where Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke will pop up next, Marv Wolfman is also not alone. Fans have been speculating for months where Slade Wilson will show up next and it appears that a standalone Deathstroke spin-off is currently in the very early stages of development with director Gareth Evans (The Raid: Redemption) reportedly in talks to write and direct the project. That news was revealed last month, but there hasn't been any new developments since.

Currently, the only way to see Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke is by going to theaters to see Justice League and waiting until the very end of the movie. The hype is strong with this character and hopefully DC and Warner Bros. find the right fit and strike while the iron is hot. It's saying a lot when a lesser-known character is dominating much of the conversation from a movie that features Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Cyborg, and Aquaman. You can once again check out the new picture of Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke below, along with the co-creator's comments about the character, courtesy of Marv Wolfman's Facebook page.