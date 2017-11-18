Warner Bros. Justice League is finally in theaters right now, and while some are already planning their second and third trips to see this superhero adventure on the big screen, others are looking forward to the additional material that will arrive with the Blu-ray and DVD release. Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg in this superhero ensemble, revealed that there was one particular scene that he shot which was very special to him, although it never made it in the theatrical cut. Here's what he had to say about this flashback scene, which involves Victor Stone and his mother.

"There were some things that you'll probably end up seeing later on, that didn't make it into this version of the film. There's a scene with Victor Stone, when he still was Victor Stone, and his mother, that was really special to shoot. It does feel like an origin, particularly to people who don't know as much about Cyborg. We pretty much know the history of the Flash. And then you've got Aquaman, who's half man, half Atlantean. I think those stories have been told for so long, it's kind of like just knowing Batman or Superman's origin, or Wonder Woman's origin."

While we saw Victor Stone's father, Silas Stone (Joe Morton) in the brief Cyborg scene in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, his mother has yet to be seen. There were reports this fall that Karen Bryson was cast as Victor's mother, when the Justice League IMDB page was updated, revealing that the actress was playing Elinore Stone. The actress is still listed on the Justice League page, but her role is uncredited. This movie does change the Cyborg origin story, as revealed in a report from last month, but it remains to be see how that affects his relationship with his mother, as opposed to the comics. It seems likely, though, that we will get to see Victor's mother in these deleted scenes, and it seems likely that she could return for the Cyborg movie that is being planned for a 2020 release. Here's what Ray Fisher had to say about why these cuts were ultimately made.

"You're shooting and testing, and when you're putting it together, you're seeing how cohesive you can make the story. Ultimately this is a team story, and, while there is some Cyborg material that we don't see here, I'm just happy that my teammates get to shine as well. What is great about this film going forward is you'll be able to see him rebuild himself mentally the same way that his father rebuilt him physically. And it's a process that's going to take time."

We reported in May that the stand-alone Cyborg movie is still in the works, and that Warner Bros. is planning on an April 3, 2020 release. The studio has also set a July 24, 2020 release date for Green Lantern Corps, which is said to feature Hal Jordan, John Stewart and other iconic Green Lantern characters. As of now, though, Warner Bros. hasn't announced any writers or directors for either 2020 project. Ray Fisher made these revelations in an interview with Game Spot.