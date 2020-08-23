Zack Snyder finally released the first full-length Justice League Snyder Cut trailer during the DC FanDome event. The trailer was greeted with great enthusiasm from fans, but also some criticism. When Forbes film critic Scott Mendelson pointed out on Twitter that most of the footage from the trailer had already appeared in the theatrical version of Justice League, Snyder hit back with his own diss that made it clear his film is not for children.

You said you enjoyed the theatrical cut of Justice League like you enjoy your Saturday morning cartoons… Well this is made for grownups, so you’re not in the demographic. Also, cool of you to comment on a leaked teaser. @ScottMendelsonhttps://t.co/Zsu2O2oixb — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) August 22, 2020

Snyder fans were quick to support Zack Snyder, and blast Mendelson for his comment. For many supporters of the 'Snyder cut', the greatest insult that Snyder's upcoming film can ensure is to be compared to the 2017 version of Justice League. Thus, Mendelson's comment was met with a great deal of criticism from 'Snyder cut' enthusiasts.

DC Fandome is not the first time that Snyder has spoken about elevating comic book movies to a serious form of art by attempting to show a mature view of a world of superheroes. A similar defense was made by Snyder in connection to the frequently-criticized scene in Man of Steel when Superman snaps Zod's neck.

"It's like an Ozymandias-type scenario when, you know, a big sacrifice is made to save the world and I would say that not even intentionally in this case, Zod is a powerful dude. To suggest you could defeat him without him nearly winning is not realistic at all or the kind of consequence I wanted from my superhero movies. I don't like this idea where there's no consequence, that these characters get to knock around in our world and that they create and solve these giant problems."

Then came Batman V Superman, and once again the film was met with criticism for showing a Batman who kills criminals and is plotting to kill Superman. And once again Snyder responded by insisting that is how the character would operate in the real world.

"Oh like, 'Batman killed a guy'. I'm like, 'Really? Wake the fuck up. So I guess that's what I'm saying about, once you've lost your virginity to this fucking movie and then you come and say to me something like, 'My superhero wouldn't do that', I'm like, 'Are you serious?' I'm like down the fucking road on that. You know what I mean? It's a cool point. Look, I'm 100% fine with it. It's a cool point of view to be like, 'My heroes are still innocent. My heroes didn't lie to America. My heroes didn't embezzle money. My heroes didn't commit any atrocities.' I'm like, 'That's cool but you're living in a fucking dreamworld.'"

Hopefully, Zack Snyder's Justice League will prove less divisive, and Snyder fans and critics will for once find themselves on the same side in praising the concluding movie to the filmmaker's run in the DCEU.