Zack Snyder is poking some fun at a Justice League reshoot line that Joss Whedon put in the movie. The countdown is on for the first official full-length trailer for Snyder's version of Justice League. The trailer will debut tomorrow at the highly anticipated DC FanDome event, where the director is expected to make some other announcements. Specifically, fans are hoping that Snyder will reveal when HBO Max will premiere his cut of the movie. As of this writing, we only know that it is coming in 2021.

Earlier this week, Zack Snyder was asked about the possibility of a specific line ending up in his version if Justice League. The fan asks, "Does Superman say, 'Do you bleed' to Batman?" The line is a callback to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but it was not in Snyder's original cut of the movie. The director replied, "uh, no. That literally makes no sense," which means that Joss Whedon and the studio felt like it would be a good idea to thrown the line in. Whatever the case may be, Snyder doesn't like it.

The aforementioned line comes in pretty early in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The two heroes come face to face, and there is a ton of tension between them. Superman tells him to stand down, as Batman asks his foe if he bleeds. It's not a remarkable part of the movie, and some DC fans thought that it was pretty cheesy then. So, it would make sense that Snyder did not want to revisit the line, and it sounds like he knows a lot more than we do when it comes to his original vision of Justice League, though that's really a no-brainer.

Zack Snyder has been teasing the Justice League trailer all week. So far, he and HBO Max have shared two short teasers that have offered up a little bit of footage, including some brand-new shots of Wonder Woman, Cyborg, and The Flash. One thing fans can look forward to is a non-CGI version of Henry Cavill's upper lip since none of the reshoots from Joss Whedon will be included in the movie. Warner Bros. decided to use CGI to digitally shave off Cavill's mustache and it looks a little less than stellar.

The theatrical version of Justice League was not at all what anybody was expecting. Though Zack Snyder still claims to this day that he has never seen it, there are claims that the two movies are wildly different from what the director originally wanted to do. Snyder had to leave, due to a family tragedy, and Joss Whedon was brought on to cover the reshoots. From there, things started to spiral out of control, which allegedly involves on-set abuse from Whedon, at least according to Ray Fisher. WarnerMedia is taking the Cyborg actor's claims seriously and has opened up a third party investigation. You can check out the social media exchange between Snyder and a fan above, thanks to Charlie_ZSJL's Twitter account. The exchange originally appeared on the director's social media platform of choice, Vero.