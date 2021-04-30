Henry Cavill gets his mustache edited back into Justice League in a new viral video. During the tumultuous production of Justice League, Cavill was brought back in for reshoots after Joss Whedon replaced Zack Snyder in the director's chair. One big problem posed at the time was that Cavill needed to keep his face whiskers as he was playing a mustachioed character in Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

Whedon's workaround to the mustache situation was to have Cavill's facial hair digitally removed from every scene by the VFX team. The edit has been widely criticized by fans, though many are still very curious to see what a mustachioed Man of Steel would have looked like. As of now, the original footage is still under lock and key at Warner Bros., but a new video from Corridor Crew on YouTube presents what it might look like. You can watch the footage below.

More unseen scenes of Cavill as Superman were seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League, but none of it included any of the reshoot footage with the mustache. In the description of the Corridor Crew video, it's explained that the idea is to "start a global movement to #releasethemustachecut." Because that already worked for the Snyder Cut, you can't blame the fans for trying, but we probably shouldn't bet on Warner Bros. rushing to release the original mustache footage.

It's possible that Zack Snyder's Justice League is the last we've seen of Henry Cavill as Superman. He's said he's open to reprising the role in a new project, but there's been no word about bringing him back in any current DCEU movies in the works. Superman is also in the midst of being rebooted for Warner Bros. by Ta-Nehisi Coates, and if the new movie follows a different version of Superman, that could mean Cavill's run as the Man of Steel is over, with or without a mustache.

In 2018, Cavill addressed the mustache fiasco in an interview with Empire magazine. In the interview, the actor explained how problematic it was to play a clean-shaven character in one movie while sporting a bushy mustache in another. The choice comes down to either digitally removing a mustache from one project or digitally adding one to the other, and either way, there's going to be some criticism.

"When we decided to go for the moustache, I certainly wasn't expecting all the events to unfold as they were going to unfold," Cavill said. "I wasn't expecting Justice League reshoots to be as extensive as they were. When it came to that, it was one of those things where I'm in the middle of another movie, and to change my look for a movie that should have finished already becomes a real problem."

Cavil added: "As you will see when the movie comes out, to have a fake mustache on would not have been a possibility. You'll think, 'Okay, yeah, a fake mustache would perhaps have been blown off in this situation.' Unfortunately, it led to much dismay when Justice League came out, but that's the nature of these things. You can't win every time."

With no mustache, Cavill can next be seen in season 2 of The Witcher, due to arrive on Netflix in late 2021. The edited video of Cavill getting his Justice League whiskers back comes to us from Corridor Crew.