Gal Gadot also had problems with Joss Whedon while making 2017's Justice League. It has also been revealed that Gadot gave testimony for WarnerMedia's misconduct investigation, which was started by Cyborg actor Ray Fisher. The actress says, "I know that they've done a very thorough investigation, even just by how much time I spent with them," though Fisher seems to think that the studio could go forward and do a lot more with all of the information that he and others have provided about working with Whedon.

In a tweet from last week, Ray Fisher said, "There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found." Whatever the case may be, Gal Gadot is supportive of her Justice League co-star. "I'm happy for Ray to go out and speak his truth," said Gadot. The Wonder Woman 1984 star went on to hint at the problems she had with Joss Whedon. You can read what she had to say below.

"I wasn't there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon - I had my own experience with [him], which wasn't the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I'm happy for Ray to go up and say his truth."

Gal Gadot will be seen as Diana Prince later this month, and then again in March, when HBO Max starts streaming Zack Snyder's Justice League. Gadot was able to take part in the new reshoots and is pretty excited about the project as a whole. "I'm very happy for Zack to have this opportunity of having his version of the movie out there," she said. With that being said, 2020 has been a rollercoaster for the actress, who has seen Wonder Woman 1984's release date get bounced around like a beach ball.

As for the decision to release Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters and HBO Max at the same time, Gal Gadot admits it wasn't her first choice. "Before the pandemic, I would've flipped out and had a tantrum and fought super hard" for a traditional theatrical release, Gadot says. "But in pandemic times, you just don't know. I hope that, once the pandemic is over, all these wonderful big movies with great filmmakers and stars will go to theaters." Warner Bros. is leading the charge on the new hybrid release schedule, which has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

Warner Bros. shocked the world and even their closest partners with their 2021 announcement last week. "I can't see studios making tentpole movies just for the streamers because it's a 360 experience to go to a theater and experience that," says Gal Gadot. "I certainly hope that, once the pandemic is over, things will go back on track." Gadot is not alone in her hope of things getting back to normal. You can check out the entire lengthy interview with Gal Gadot over at The Los Angeles Times.

The following was relayed to me on behalf of @WarnerMedia at 5pm EST today:



- The investigation of Justice League is now complete.



- It has lead to remedial action.

(Some we’ve seen, and some that is still to come.)



1/3 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) December 12, 2020