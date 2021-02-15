Zack Snyder has confirmed that he is finishing up a "gray edition" to his upcoming cut of Justice League. With this announcement, all the latest promos and the exclusive black-and-white teaser of Zack Snyder's Justice League now seems not just sensible but also has much more thematic significance.

Earlier this month, Zack Snyder revealed on his Vero account that he is "working on justice is gray edition" of his soon to be released "Justice League". Now he has confirmed that the new edition, which he has titled Justice League: Justice Is Gray, will be completely in black and white. Snyder first gave hint that he's working on such a project when he recently shared a black and white snippet of Steppenwolf brutally axing Amazonians in B&W footage.

Snyder has also shed some light on the significance of his noir-style cut of Justice League. In an interview with The Film Junkee, Snyder stated that "a black & white IMAX version of the movie" is the true and most ideal one that shall appeal to the fans the most. The B&W cut shall allow the DC fandom to experience the Justice League in a way that the legacy of the story is upheld, and is sustained with extreme purity.

Furthermore, Snyder calling his B&W Zack Snyder's Justice League as a "Gray Edition" instead of using the words "black and white" calls for the greater importance of the story in his own lore of DC films. As we can now witness in the first official trailer, Zack Snyder's Justice League will have some dark themes to explore such as world decimation, defeat, evil, despair, and as Joker said in the trailer, "a society where honor is a distant memory". These are somewhat we call "gray shades" that Snyder shall explore with his 4-hour long and R-Rated version of Justice League.

A gray-colored print gives these themes a cinematic nod and honors the traditional noir films that explored similar themes. As it has been speculated, the film may tease the death of some league members and the fall of the Hall of Justice at the hands of Darkseid. If that's the case, then Justice League: Justice Is Gray is definitely called for and it will add up to the hype and anticipation of Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Since Snyder is so inclined towards bringing a B&W version of his story to the audience, we can expect a lack of optimism in this story (which is visible in the trailer as well). In 2017, James Mangold released his superhero film Logan in B&W noir style, citing thematic reasons to do so, just as Snyder has. A greater ensemble and a more gripping narrative shall make the Snyder Cut much more enjoyable and connecting to the audience in comparison to Logan.

Snyder has not revealed when Justice League: Justice Is Gray will be available to stream (or purchase in DVD or VoD format); however, it's less likely he'll release the version along with the original colored cut of his film. Regardless, witnessing Justice League as a "truly complete" Snyder version would be astonishing for DC fans. Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to release on HBO Max on March 18th.