DC fans are again calling for Warner Bros. to #ReleaseTheGreenLanternScene after Zack Snyder revealed a screenshot from the axed segment. Originally, Snyder had actor Wayne T. Carr brought in to portray John Stewart's Green Lantern in the ending of Justice League. Though Carr was on set and had shot the scene in character, Snyder was forced to axe it completely in place of Martian Manhunter as the studio had other big plans in store for Green Lantern.

Recently, Zack Snyder participated in a digital Q&A event, and at one point, he pulled up an image of Carr in the Green Lantern costume on his phone. An image of the moment was captured on video and has been shared on Twitter by Ishaan Sangha, providing our first real look at how Carr actually appears in character from the axed ending. Because it's a picture of a picture, the image of Carr is not exactly high quality, but it's just enough to have fans stoked to see more.

Earlier this month, Wayne T. Carr provided another small glimpse at John Stewart in Justice League. In a photo shared to Twitter, Carr poses in front of a camera with a green screen behind him. It doesn't reveal his actual Green Lantern costume, as this would be something added in post-production. In the days since, many fans have pushed to see the deleted scene by frequently tweeting with the hashtag #ReleaseTheGreenLanternScene.

Warner Bros. might have had interest in doing more with Green Lantern for years, but only now are we really seeing some movement on that front. It was recently revealed that the studio will develop a Green Lantern TV series for HBO Max with Greg Berlanti producing and Seth Grahame-Smith serving as showrunner. Grahame-Smith also co-writes the series with Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim. Finn Witrock will play Guy Gardner's Green Lantern, and other Green Lanterns like Alan Scott, Jessica Cruz, and Simon Baz will also be featured.

It's unknown if John Stewart will appear in the TV series, and the same can be said for Hal Jordan - the version played by Ryan Reynolds in the widely-panned Green Lantern movie. Last month, it was reported that a Green Lantern Corps movie is also in development along with the TV series. Given the studio's insistence that John Stewart be kept out of Zack Snyder's Justice League, there's a good chance he'll be a main character in Green Lantern Corps. It's unknown if the studio still plans on keeping Carr in that role or if it will be recast for the DCEU.

If the Green Lantern scene with Carr was filmed, there's probably a good chance of it one day seeing a release. Warner Bros. did eventually bring back Snyder to finish the Snyder Cut, even though it cost tens of millions of dollars to do so, thanks to the fans campaigning for it to happen. It certainly wouldn't cost quite as much to simply release a scene that's already in the can, so maybe the push to release the Green Lantern scene can bring about that alternate Justice League ending. Thanks to Ishaan Sangha on Twitter for sharing the image of Snyder.