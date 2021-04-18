For years, there had been rumors that the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League was set to feature a Green Lantern. There were even rumors that Ryan Reynolds was going to reprise his role as Green Lantern Hal Jordan for Zack Snyder's Justice League. Recently, concept artist Jojo Aguilar posted drawings he had made for the movie featuring Green Lantern John Stewart among other characters. In an interview for Justice Con, Zack Snyder confirmed that he had intended for Stewart to appear in the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League, to be played by actor Wayne T. Carr.

"That [concept art] was based on the actor who did the scene for us and was a guy named Wayne T. Carr. He's an amazing actor and an amazingly kind gentleman. I told him that there was a chance it didn't make it in the movie as we were shooting it in my driveway and I'm not 100-percent sure he thought it was real. I was talking to him the other day and he was just excited about it - he loved the movie and was super excited for the reception the film has gotten and he's just completely gracious."

While Zack Snyder had always intended for John Stewart to be a part of his cut of Justice League, Warner Bros. had other ideas. The studio is busy producing a new Green Lantern streaming series and did not want the show to compete with Snyder's movie. In a past interview, Snyder had explained that when Warner told him he could not use John Stewart for Zack Snyder's Justice League, he almost considered quitting the project, before deciding to replace Stewart with the Martian Manhunter.

"I said that I would quit if they tried to take [the scene with Green Lantern] out. And I felt bad. The truth is I didn't want the fans to not have a movie, just based on that one stand that I was going to take... And the Green Lantern was John Stewart. And that was part of it too. I was like, I don't want to take a person of color out of this movie. I'm not going to do it. And, but then, but I felt like having Harry Lennix's Martian Manhunter at the end was, that was okay."

With calls to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse growing every day, the time might yet come when we get to see Carr suit up as a Green Lantern in some future Justice League adventure.

