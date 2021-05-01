We came very close to seeing the John Stewart incarnation of Green Lantern in the DCEU, but it just wasn't meant to be. During the production of Justice League, Zack Snyder had brought in actor Wayne T. Carr to play Stewart in the crossover movie's original ending. Carr even went so far as to film the ending in character, and in a recent post on Twitter, the actor has unveiled an image of himself in front of a greenscreen on the set.

"GRATEFUL! Stretching between takes," Wayne T. Carr says in the caption. He also uses the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, which continues to grow in popularity after the premiere of Zack Snyder's Justice League The goal of the social media movement is for Warner Bros. to allow Snyder to continue making superhero movies set in his own DC universe, separate from the ongoing DCEU with alternate versions of the characters.

Stewart getting the boot from Justice League was an order that came from the studio. Because there were other plans for Green Lantern at Warner Bros., the powers that be wanted to save Stewart for another project. Snyder's fix was to instead bring in Harry Lennix as Martian Manhunter, with the character essentially taking Stewart's spot in the Snyder Cut.

"They were like, 'We have plans for John Stewart and we want to do our own announcement.' So I said all right, I'll give you that. So [Martian Manhunter] was the compromise," Snyder told Vanity Fair.

Previously, Ryan Reynolds starred as Hal Jordan in the 2011 movie Green Lantern. The movie was heavily panned by DC fans and critics alike, killing any potential plans to launch a new franchise. Even so, Snyder toyed with the idea of bringing Reynolds in for a special appearance as well in Justice League as a part of the Green Lantern Corps. For better or for worse, this idea was ultimately dropped, as Snyder told THR in March.

"There was another idea I had for the Green Lantern that wasn't Ryan, and so I thought that if we had gone down this path of Green Lantern, I would have had to have Ryan as the additional Lantern," he explained.

In any case, the plans in place for Green Lantern finally appear to be making some headway at Warner Bros. Last year, it was announced that a TV series based on the ring-wielding superhero was in the works at HBO Max. Just recently, it was reported that the show will star Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner, though it will also feature other Green Lanterns like Alan Scott, Jessica Cruz, and Simon Baz. There's no word yet on if John Stewart will be appearing, or if Carr will still be playing the role if so.

Last month, it was also revealed that a new movie is back in development at the studio as well. Rumor is the movie will be following John Stewart and Hal Jordan, and it will likely be connected to the HBO Max series. The movie adaptation is slated for a 2022-23 release, but additional details are under lock and key at Warner Bros. Our sneak peek of at Zack Snyder's deleted John Stewart comes to us from Wayne T. Carr on Twitter.