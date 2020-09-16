Ray Fisher continues to lay into Warner Bros. for their perceived mishandling of his allegations of abuse against Joss Whedon on the sets of 2017's Justice League. In an interview with fans on Instagram, Fisher revealed that DC Films president Walter Hamada had strong words of criticism for Whedon and his take on Justice League.

"[Walter Hamada] did throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus. A conversation wherein he did claim that Joss Whedon was an asshole, that he never planned on hiring and that did not fit his vision for the future of DC Films. Quote me on that. If it's not true, Walter, go ahead and sue me on that."

After Zack Snyder had to pull out of Justice League in 2017 due to a family tragedy, Joss Whedon was brought in, ostensibly to finish the movie, but really to change the tone and storyline of the film into something more light-hearted that the general audiences would enjoy.

The result was a bizarre mish-mash of Snyder and Whedon's widely divergent storytelling styles, in a final product that neither critics nor audiences enjoyed. While Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in Justice League, appeared to support Whedon at the time, in the past couple of months the actor has declared Whedon was abusive on the sets of the film, and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg enabled the director's bad behavior.

With his latest shot at Hamada, Fisher has continued to involve not just Whedon but the entire WarnerMedia company in the matter, by accusing Warner Bros. of attempting to sweep the whole matter under the rug. While the company declared they would be conducting an official third-party investigation into Fisher's claims, the actor has stated that the third-party actually consists of those under Warner's employ, and has refused to speak with them.

It remains to be seen how Warner will respond to Fisher's continued attacks. While the actor had been alone in making his claims until recently, his co-star from Justice League Jason Momoa has now also come out in his support, declaring that the allegations of abuse are valid and that Warner had tried to distract the public from the issue by announcing a new Frosty he Snowman movie under Warner with Momoa in the lead.

The whole matter is becoming more and more murky every day, and there is no telling how it will end. The only thing that can be stated with any reasonable certainty is that Fisher's upcoming role as Cyborg in the solo Flash movie, which the actor was in negotiations for, is probably not going to happen.

For his part, Fisher seems to have made his peace with the fact, ending all his recent Twitter posts with A>E (Accountability is greater than Entertainment), and insisting that bringing Warner's injustices to light is more important to him than a Hollywood career. It is possible the actor's role in the upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League might very well be his last.