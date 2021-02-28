Over the weekend, star of Zack Snyder's Justice League, Ray Fisher once again accused DC Films president Walter Hamada of attempting to interfere with the outside investigation into claims of wrongdoing on the set of the 2017 movie. Warner Bros. swiftly released a statement refuting Fisher's claims, along with a retired federal judge who oversaw one of the investigations into the reshoots, which were led by Joss Whedon. According to the judge and the studio, Hamada did not try and squash the investigation.

Do ya’ll remember that time Walter Hamada and @wbpictures tried to destroy a Black man’s credibility, and publicly delegitimize a very serious investigation, with lies in the press?



But hey, Black Superman...



A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) February 27, 2021

Ray Fisher tweeted, "Do ya'll remember that time Walter Hamada and Warner Bros. Pictures tried to destroy a Black man's credibility, and publicly delegitimize a very serious investigation, with lies in the press? But hey, Black Superman..." on Saturday afternoon. A few hours after Fisher's tweet started to get some major attention, investigator and former federal judge Katherine B. Forrest released her own statement on the matter. You can read what Forrest had to say below.

"I am disappointed by continued public statements made suggesting that Walter Hamada in any way interfered with the Justice League investigation. He did not. I interviewed him extensively on more than one occasion and specifically interviewed him concerning his very limited interaction with Mr. Fisher. I found Mr. Hamada credible and forthcoming. I concluded that he did nothing that impeded or interfered with the investigation. To the contrary, the information that he provided was useful and advanced the investigation."

Warner Media also stood up for Walter Hamada and their investigation. "Once again there are false statements being made about our executives and our company surrounding the recent Justice League investigation," reads the studio statement. In late 2020, WarnerMedia accused Ray Fisher of not cooperating with the investigation, which he vehemently denied. The statement went on and had this to say.

"As we have stated before, an extensive and thorough third-party investigation was conducted. Our executives, including Walter Hamada, fully cooperated, no evidence was found of any interference whatsoever, and Warner Bros. did not lie in the press. It's time to stop saying otherwise and move forward productively."

Ray Fisher did not back down after WarnerMedia and Katherine B. Forrest's statements. He responded, "As I've said from the start: Walter Hamada ATTEMPTED to interfere with the JL investigation. He was unsuccessful in doing so because I did not allow him to." Fisher went on to declare, "Having the investigator make a statement claiming there was no interference is purposely misleading and desperate." As of this writing, neither the studio, nor Forrest have responded to Fisher's follow up.

Ray Fisher will not be appearing as Cyborg in The Flash movie, although he was supposed to. WarnerMedia removed him from the long-awaited project after he declared that he would never work with Walter Hamada again. However, he did film some new scenes for Zack Snyder's upcoming Justice League, which is set to premiere next month on HBO Max. Fisher doesn't seem like he is going to back down from his claims against Warner Bros. any time soon. You can check out Ray Fisher's official Twitter claims against Walter Hamada above.