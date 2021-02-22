A brand new look at Jared Leto's Joker from Zack Snyder's Justice League has been released, and it may be the most surprising one yet. Joker was not in the theatrical version of the movie, nor was he in Snyder's original version. This is the one element that was added when the filmmaker was given the chance to complete his vision, aka the Snyder Cut. While this is radically different than the version of the character we saw from Leto in Suicide Squad, it is no less bold. For better or for worse.

The image was released in a deep-dive piece on what it took for Warner Bros. to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. We had previously seen photos of Jared Leto's Joker in a hospital gown. This appears to be from the same sequence, only this time he is wearing a crown of thorns and not-so-subtly channeling Jesus. How, precisely, this will play into Joker's role in the movie remains to be seen but it is sure to inspire much discussion.

What seems to be clear is that Zack Snyder went all-in with Joker. As we saw in the recently released trailer for Justice League, Joker drops the infamous "We live in a society" line that was commonly used in memes on the internet. And Snyder opted to bring that into the movie. As we can see from this latest image, he's also decided to give Jared Leto a Christ-like makeover.

Aside from Jared Leto returning as Joker, Zack Snyder will be bringing his unhindered vision for the massive DC Comics adaptation to life. The whole thing came about as a result of fans campaigning relentlessly for Warner Bros. to release the so-called Snyder Cut for years. Much of this had to do with the dissatisfaction over the theatrical cut. Joss Whedon, who oversaw extensive rewrites and reshoots after Snyder departed the project, is largely responsible for the 2017 version.

The differences will be substantial. Unlike many director's cuts, which add a little something to the product but largely mirror what had come before, this is a radical departure from 2017's Justice League. It will be nearly four hours long, for one. Zack Snyder estimates we've only seen around 25 percent of what will appear in the finished product. One new element will be the inclusion of the villain Darkseid, who had previously been teased in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He, however, did not make the cut the first time around. Snyder is also said to have reshot the ending, which will now include a mysterious cameo from a superhero that will blow minds.

Warner Bros. is said to have spent another $70 million to finish the movie. That is in addition to the reported $300 million budget from the first go-around. The investment is largely a streaming play being used to bolster subscribers on HBO Max. Though a theatrical release of some kind is being considered. Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives on HBO Max on March 18. Be sure to check out the new photo of Joker from Vanity Fair for yourself.