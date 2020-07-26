Over the last month, Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg in the DCEU, has made a number of allegations against director Joss Whedon accusing him of 'gross, unprofessional behavior' on the sets of Justice League. During a recent panel at Justice Con, Fisher doubled down on his earlier remarks and promised that the coming days would see the whole truth of the matter reveal itself.

"I put out some pretty strong words, and some pretty strong comments about Joss Whedon and every single one of those words, and every single one of those comments is true. There is a process that is being undergone as we speak to get to the heart of everything that I'm talking about. ... The man is probably scared, and he should be because we are going to get to the heart of everything - everything - that went down."

The whole matter allegedly started on the sets of Justice League, which Whedon took over at the behest of Warner Bros. after Zack Snyder was forced to leave the director's chair due to a family tragedy. Following the announcement of Zack Snyder's Justice League releasing next year on HBO Max, Fisher issued a series of statements on Twitter retracting his support for Whedon's earlier version of the movie and then going on to accuse Whedon of abusive behavior on the sets of Justice League, while also accusing the movie's producers of 'enabling' Whedon's behavior.

While fans clamored for Fisher to substantiate his claims with hard evidence, the actor had hinted in the past that NDA agreements were holding him back from committing more fully to his accusations. The actor maintains that the statements he has made so far are accurate and should not be seen as exaggerated slander.

"If anything I said about that man is untrue, I invite him wholeheartedly to sue me for libel, to sue me for slander."

Joss Whedon has so far kept quiet regarding Fisher's accusations, but the fomenting of the controversy is likely having an effect, since a Joss Whedon Panel was recently pulled from the Comic-Con 2020 schedule.

While the rest of the lead cast of Justice League has neither confirmed nor denied Fisher's statements, other people have come forward with their own take on the matter. Filmmaker and pop culture commentator Kevin Smith has spoken about his conversations with technicians who worked on Snyder's set of Justice League as well as Whedon's, who claim the latter was often openly dismissive and insulting of the work done by the former on the movie until that point.

Additionally, some of the stunt persons who worked on the movie have voiced support for Ray Fisher, as well as Karen Bryson, the actress who plays the role of Cyborg's mother. Hopefully, as Fisher states, the whole truth of the matter will come to light soon so that the controversy can be put to rest once and for all.