The DCEU has been in a muddled state for a long time. But no one movie has garnered as much controversy as the one that was supposed to be the franchise's crowning achievement: 2017's Justice League, which was supposed to be helmed by Zack Snyder, before he was replaced by Joss Whedon. The movie was also notoriously hampered by heavy studio interference. In an interview with CinemaBlend, Wonder Woman 1984 filmmaker Patty Jenkins had some harsh words for Justice League and its impact on the DCEU.

"I think that all of us DC directors tossed [Justice League] out just as much as the fans did. But also, I felt that that version contradicted my first movie in many ways, and this current movie, which I was already in production on. So then, what are you going to do? I was like... you would have to play ball in both directions in order for that to work. The only thing I have done, and have always tried to do, is -- I knew, when Zack was doing Justice League, where she sort of ends up. So I always tried... like, I didn't change her suit, because I never want to... I don't want to contradict his films, you know? But yet, I have to have my own films, and he's been very supportive of that. And so, I think that that Justice League was kind of an outlier. They were trying to turn one thing into, kind of, another. And so then it becomes, 'I don't recognize half of these characters. I'm not sure what's going on.'"

It seems Patty Jenkins was on board with the version of Justice League that Snyder was set to originally make, but has completely dismissed the theatrical version of the film that was eventually released. It is also true that the Princess Diana aka Wonder Woman who shows up in Jenkins' first movie about the superheroine is a very different character from the Wonder Woman who featured in Batman v. Superman and Justice League.

In Jenkin's movie, it was emphasized that Diana embodies hope, and wants to devote her life to helping humanity. But in Batman v. Superman, Diana stated that she had turned away from humanity a long time ago, and was living her life in the shadows. It seems Jenkins is not interested in fitting her take on the character with the larger world of Justice League. And that is a good thing since the Diana in Jenkins' films is a far more interesting and three-dimensional character than the one who has shown up in DC's superhero team-up movies.

Directed and co-written by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Natasha Rothwell. The film arrives in theaters and HBO Max on December 25, while debuting theatrically in international markets starting on December 16. The film will be available for a month on HBO Max in the U.S. included at no additional cost. This news was first reported at CinemaBlend.